The Miami beaches re-open, without tourists in sight [PHOTOS]

June 11, 2020

Open for the first time since the 23rd of march, the beach is nearly empty. Tens of sun loungers and parasols to rent are available with no tourists in sight.

June 10, 2020

Updated on June 11, 2020 to 0h21

AFP

Agence France-Presse

MIAMI — The beaches of Miami, in south Florida, have re-opened Wednesday after having been closed a little less than three months because of the pandemic of sars coronavirus, but with the personnel in charge to remind visitors happy to see the sea the rules of social distancing.

“I wanted to cry of joy because of the beach and ocean are very important in my life,” enthuses from theAFP Julie Isaacson, a New York native who has lived 27 years in Miami Beach.

At the entrance of the beach, a group of”ambassadors” of the city, visible to their sweaters roses, remind visitors that they must wear a mask and keep their distance.

Agents are reminiscent of the standards of safety to the visitors at their arrival.

AFP Chandan Khanna

Open for the first time since the 23rd of march, the beach is nearly empty. Tens of sun loungers and parasols to rent are available with no tourists in sight.

Originally scheduled last week, the reopening has been postponed as a result of demonstrations against police violence that have shaken the country, and curfews imposed.

Famous for its art deco buildings in pastel colors, and nightlife, Miami Beach slowly began to come back to life, after months of forced closure, at the height of its peak season (January to April).

AP, Wilfredo Lee

The restaurants have re-opened two weeks ago, at half their capacity, and the Ocean Drive was closed to cars to allow space for wide terraces.

But it will take time before returning to the seven million tourists that Miami Beach received each year.

Prior to the pandemic, Miami Beach received seven million tourists annually.

AFP Chandan Khanna

The economy of the rest of Florida had started to reopen in early may, but the more populated areas of the southeast, where Miami, have done it more smoothly because they concentrate the majority of the cases of coronavirus in the State.

Florida and its 21 million inhabitants were Wednesday 67 000 cases of COVID-19, and any 2 800 deaths.

A montage that shows an aerial view of the beach, dated 20 march (above) and a bird’s eye view of the beach at the time of its reopening, June 10.

AFP Chandan Khanna

