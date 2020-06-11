The Miami beaches re-open, without tourists in sight [PHOTOS]

Open for the first time since the 23rd of march, the beach is nearly empty. Tens of sun loungers and parasols to rent are available with no tourists in sight.
MIAMI — The beaches of Miami, in south Florida, have re-opened Wednesday after having been closed a little less than three months because of the pandemic of sars coronavirus, but with the personnel in charge to remind visitors happy to see the sea the rules of social distancing.
“I wanted to cry of joy because of the beach and ocean are very important in my life,” enthuses from theAFP Julie Isaacson, a New York native who has lived 27 years in Miami Beach.
At the entrance of the beach, a group of”ambassadors” of the city, visible to their sweaters roses, remind visitors that they must wear a mask and keep their distance.