The Microsoft fix – on 775 % increase don’t use Azure, but only Teams, and that in Italy
Microsoft has corrected his own statement “775% increase of cloud services in regions where it was introduced to social distancing or recommended self-isolation“. In particular, it has been revised the announcement in the blog, and also published a Corrigendum to the Commission on securities and stock exchanges of the USA.
Updated the message looks like this: “We’ve seen an increase in calls and users to meet in Teams to 775 % for a one-month period in Italy, which was introduced by social distancing and recommended self-isolation“.
Responsible in Microsoft for media relations told the news site The Register about a Microsoft blog was corrected at about 5:55 p.m. Pacific time on March 30. This means that the error corrected within 48 hours after the publication of the statement. It is clear that correcting the error Microsoft were guided not only by the desire to clarify, but the fear that customers are seeing this high demand, will flock to other providers with less demand.
Nevertheless, the demand for data centers is very high. Bevan Slattery (Slattery Bevan), founder of the Australian data center operator NEXTDC, speaking about the high demand for cloud services, published yesterday in the LinkedIn message, which stated that “data centers is a new toilet paper“. According to him, cloud providers have been watching the growth of demand for 5-100 %, which in the future may increase by 100-200 %.