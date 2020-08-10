The milestone of five million cases, was taken Sunday in the United States

August 9, 2020 20h58

Agence France-Presse
WASHINGTON — The milestone of five million cases of COVID-19 was taken Sunday in the United States, now the leading world power at the head of the most affected countries, followed by Brazil, which now exceeds 100 000 deaths.
The pandemic caused by the coronavirus has killed more than 162,000 people in the u.s. territory where the curve of the contamination is radically on the rise since the end of June. The number of new registered cases has reached 70 000 per day in mid-July.
To support the millions of its citizens unemployed or threatened with eviction from their housing due to the COVID-19, Donald Trump unveiled on Saturday night a new aid plan by decrees.
The new balance has not discouraged thousands of bikers take to the road in the Midwest, to participate in the largest annual gathering of motorcycling in the world, where t-shirts stamped between other “I survived the corona” were offered for sale.
In the second place of the world’s most affected countries, Brazil has officially more than three million people infected. And this figure, as well as that of the dead, are undoubtedly under-valued, according to the experts, because of the insufficient number of tests.
The president of the brazilian Jair Bolsonaro has not spoken on this subject : he confined himself to a tweet highlighting the number of the sick recovered, and to celebrate a victory of his favorite football team, causing anger on the social networks.
In the largest country in Latin America, which has 212 million people, the pandemic has cast a harsh light on the inequalities, the virus that has wreaked havoc in the favelas, and particularly reaches the black populations.
These past seven days, almost one death out of two in the world occurred in Latin America.
The economic consequences are terrible everywhere on this sub-continent. In Ecuador, nearly 700 000 people have lost their jobs since the beginning of the epidemic.
In the world, the virus has killed nearly 730 000 people and affected more than 19 million in total since the end of December, according to a count taken on Sunday by AFP from official sources.
Hot under the masks
Footballers are not spared by the epidemic. In four days of its quarter-final of the champions League, two members of the Atlético Madrid, whose identities were not revealed, have been tested positive to the COVID-19. This casts a shadow on the final phase of the competition queen of clubs, starting Wednesday in Lisbon.
In Brazil, these are ten players from the team of Goias, who learned Sunday that they had tested positive for the coronavirus for a few hours before a match of the first day of the Championship which has had to be postponed, at the last minute.
In Europe, where temperatures have exceeded 35 °C on Sunday in the north, the authorities are trying to somehow enforce the wearing of the mask and to discourage the population to clump together on the lawns and beaches.
The COVID-19 has done more than 213, 000 deaths on this continent and gives worrying signs of a reboot.
In Belgium, one of the countries with the largest number of deaths relative to its population, many towns and beach resorts flemish announced Sunday the ban of the “tourists for a day” during the heat wave, after incidents caused by non-observance of sanitary measures.
In Blankenberge (north), a group of young people refused to leave the beach on Saturday night. A fight broke out between holiday makers before turning to the riot, rendering necessary the intervention of the police.
In the United Kingdom, the netherlands and also in Germany, crowds in search of cool are massaged on the banks of the sea, often ignoring the recommended separation distances. Local authorities have warned that some beaches in the north of Germany as well as several lakes should be closed.
“Parks, lakes, beaches and pools are full to bursting. Keep your head cool, keep your distance and wear your mask when you can’t avoid close”, has urged the Berlin police on Twitter.
“Army of controllers”
Since the end of the month of July, the port of the protective mask quasi-generalized in enclosed public places, wins the open-air spaces across the planet.
In France, it will be mandatory outside as soon as Monday in some areas highly frequented in Paris. The banks of the Seine to the heights of Montmartre, you will not be able in principle to stroll face to face, in the tourist districts and major shopping streets of the capital face to face.
Malawi has also decided to impose the wearing of masks in the public space, and to close the bars and the churches. The number of cases has almost doubled in the past four weeks in this southern African country, to reach Saturday a total of 4624, including 143 deaths. “An army of controllers has been hired” to enforce these new rules, has notified the minister of Justice, Chikosa Silungwe.
Contrasting with the rest of the world, New Zealand knows almost back to normal and lived Sunday its 100th consecutive day without a new contamination were recorded. This country of five million inhabitants, which has closed its borders since the 19 march and the efficiency of which to contain the epidemic is regarded as exemplary by the world health Organization (WHO) has counted that 1219 cases and 22 deaths.
On the judicial level, a group of passengers in French of the Costa Magica, a cruise ship which was seen to stem at the beginning of march of several ports in the Caribbean due to the coronavirus, has filed 180 complaints in Paris against the company, including for involuntary homicide.
“All victims want to know how this cruise was able to be maintained when the vessel had already been denied in many ports, the previous week,” said AFP-their lawyer, Philippe Courtois, blaming the means “extremely light” put in place by the company. “It had to be a dream cruise and it was finished at calvary, to wander on the boat.”