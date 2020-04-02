The military Prosecutor told how on the region for more than two years of stealing for food contract
The military Prosecutor’s office of the Ternopol garrison initiated pre-trial investigation on the fact of negligent attitude to military service officials, one of the military units of the region.
According to investigators, for more than two years, the servicemen of military service under the contract, due to improper execution of official duties of officers of the military unit, did not receive 197,7 thousand UAH of compensation in lieu of lunch.
Information on this fact brought in the Unified register of pre-judicial investigations on h 3 of article 425 of the criminal code. Pre-trial investigation in criminal proceedings to implement the territorial management of the RRG, located in the city of Lviv.