The minimum wage will be increased to 13,10 per hour in Quebec, as expected
Photo: Michael Monnier Duty
The increase comes at a time when employers were offered bonuses temporary staff to recognize their efforts in times of crisis.
Presenting the measure as a boost to the workers who work in key sectors, the government of quebec announced Wednesday that it is as expected the minimum wage to bring it up to 13,10 per hour on the 1st may. The increase of 60 cents, as some feel it is insufficient, will affect a little more than 400 000 people.
The decision, which comes at a time when employers were offered bonuses temporary staff to recognize their efforts in a time of crisis is the result of a commitment made in the month of December. Following a strategic plan for 2019-2023, the government saw it as a way to support purchasing power and to the fight against poverty, it does this by taking into account the means of the employers.
“This is a concrete step to promote the economic recovery of Québec “, said the minister of Labour, Jean Boulet. “In addition to ensuring a fair remuneration to the employees concerned, we’re increasing their purchasing power without adversely affecting the employment and the competitiveness of quebec enterprises. “For employees to tip, the minimum wage will increase from 40 cents to 10.45 $.
You see for years that the minimum wage does not get out of poverty even if working full-time year-round
— Virginie Larivière
The strategic plan 2019-2023 of the ministry of Labour says among others that ” in the perspective to contribute to the improvement of the quality of life of employees while preserving the competitiveness of enterprises, the ministry must in particular ensure that the minimum wage may represent a compensation sufficiently interesting to fill jobs currently available in large numbers “. Since 2008, when the minimum wage was $ 8.50 / hour, gradual increase in the minimum wage was higher than the index of consumer prices, says the document.
Not soon enough
“We could go faster and further, it’s been a long time that it is said “, however, has stated in an interview to Virginie Larivière, a spokesperson and organizer policy the Collective for a Quebec without poverty, which includes, among others, trade union organizations, social and community. The recent years have been marked by the campaign 5-10-15, which requires five days ‘ notice for their schedule, 10 days of sick leave or family responsibility per year and a minimum wage of $ 15 per hour.
“We do not think that leaving people in poverty, even if they work full-time, it is a good idea,” added Ms. Larivière. We think that there is an obvious inconsistency with the political discourse and employer organizations, according to which it is by the work that you get out of the poverty. […] Seen for years that the minimum wage does not get out of poverty even if working full-time throughout the year. This inconsistency is made so visible with the pandemic that it is annoying. “
Quebec has missed an opportunity and has the “moral duty” to go to at least $ 15 per hour, said the FTQ. According to its president, Daniel Boyer, the people who work at minimum wage should receive more than ” premiums temporary, but a real recognition. For these workers, it is all the days that they are in crisis because there is not enough money to pay the rent, the groceries, the clothing of the children “.
During this time, SMES face of the fixed expenses and Québec should give them air, has pleaded for the canadian Federation of independent business. Two-thirds of SMES experiencing a decline of 50% of their sales. “It is in this context that they see the government impose new charges with the increase in the minimum wage. To save the small businesses, the government must put in place an emergency grant to help pay their rent and other fixed costs, and with leave of the contributions of wage costs, ” said its vice-president, François Vincent.