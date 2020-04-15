The minimum wage will increase on may 1st
Photo: Michael Monnier Archives The Duty
Under the measures announced, the minimum wage payable to employees who earn tips will be to 10.45 per hour, an increase of 40 cents.
The government of Quebec confirmed on Wednesday that the minimum wage in Quebec will increase by 60 cents per hour from the 1st of may, to move to 13,10 per hour.
The minister of Labour, Employment and social Solidarity, Jean Boulet, supported, confirming the increase in the general rate of the minimum wage, in December last, that it would be of benefit to 409 100 people in Quebec, including 235 700 women.
According to the government, this increase of 4.8 % will achieve, for the period 2020-2021, the target of a ratio of 50 % between the general rate of the minimum wage and the average hourly wage.
Under the measures announced, the minimum wage payable to employees who earn tips will be to 10.45 per hour, an increase of 40 cents. That payable to an employee assigned exclusively, during a pay period, to the picking of raspberries or strawberries, will be respectively of $ 3.89 (+$0.18 per share) and $ 1.04 (+0,05 $) per kilogram.
The minister of Labour, Employment and social Solidarity, Jean Boulet, believes that the confirmation of the announcement will mobilize the workers for the current health crisis. It is, in his opinion, a concrete step to promote the economic recovery of Québec.
In Ontario, the previous liberal government increased the minimum wage to $ 14 an hour. However, the progressive conservative government froze the general rate at least until next October.