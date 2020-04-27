The minister Carmant becomes attendant to the beneficiaries in a ltc facility
Photo: Jacques Boissinot The canadian Press
The deputy Health minister, Lionel Carmant
The work of minister may lead to all, even to perform the thankless job of attendant to the beneficiaries in a ltc facility struggling with the COVID-19.
That is the challenge that is in the process of meeting the deputy Health minister, Lionel Carmant, which is in its second week, full-time, in a center for housing and long-term care (CHSLD) of Montreal, depending on what was learned The canadian Press on Monday.
Member for Taillon to Longueuil, the minister Carmant, a medical doctor specializing in neuropediatrics, so has heard the urgent call launched recently by the prime minister, François Legault, in order to provide a strong incentive for medical specialists to lend a hand in NURSING homes, where the shortage of staff is acute, to the point of not being able to guarantee to provide at all times the provision of basic care to residents, more and more likely to catch the deadly virus.
Mr. Carmant prefers to remain discreet about his contribution and does not want to mention in what shelter he rendered a service. He refused an interview request.
His duties are those of a practical nurse or an attendant to the beneficiaries, according to the needs.
On the day, he continues to occupy his post of minister, before turning the evening into an agent in a CHSLD.
He is committed for two weeks, in accordance with the request of the prime minister.
Dr. Carmant is the only member of the council of ministers and the only member of his caucus have agreed to lend a hand in a CHSLD.
Opposition
Among liberals, there are five mps who have conquered their fear and are presented in one of the centres infected : Gaétan Barrette, Marie Montpetit, Enrico Ciccone, Monsef Derraji and Marwah Rizqy.
Some have been there a few days, others go according to their availability.
It must be said that these are all elected officials of the Montreal region and that the majority of NURSING homes hardest hit by the pandemic are in Montreal, sometimes in their constituency.
To this day, no member of Québec solidaire has given of his time in a CHSLD.
None of the Parti québécois, not more. But it must be said that all the elected pq members are outside of Montreal, in regions less affected by the virus.