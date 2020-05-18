The minister Carmant seeks to provide reassurance on the situation in Laval
According to the raw data released Saturday by the national Institute of public Health of Quebec, the cumulative number of confirmed cases amounts to 4596 in Laval — behind Montreal (21 410) and the Montérégie (5230) — a rate of 1038 cases per 100 000 inhabitants, which is even slightly higher than that of the island of Montreal.
17 may 2020 10: 20
Updated at 13h59
The canadian Press
LAVAL — the deputy minister of Health and social Services, Lionel Carmant, wanted Sunday to provide reassurance about the health situation in Laval.
Mr. Carmant was crossing in the third-most populous city in Quebec, one of the hardest hit by the pandemic COVID-19, after the city of Montreal.
“The outbreaks in the region of Laval, have been controlled. Despite the strong positivity and the high rate of death, compared to the Montreal region, we are still in a situation under control,” said the minister at a press conference on Sunday morning in the parking lot of the Centre jeunesse de Laval, on boulevard Cartier.
There are also 448 deaths since the beginning of the crisis.
The minister Carmant argued in particular that the creation of buffer zones had been able to free up hospitals.
DYP
He has also been a part of his meeting with the director of the protection de la jeunesse de Laval, Susan Mailloux, who had, according to him, encouraging news.
Mr. Carmant recalled that the services of the DYP had been reorganised with the arrival of the pandemic of COVID-19, “to strengthen the social safety net” around children. The strategy has borne fruit, he assured.
“At the beginning of the pandemic, there was a reorganization of the services. It had relieved some front-line services. It had strengthened the protection of the youth. We had tightened our social safety net, and I am very happy to say that currently there are no children on the waiting list for the protection of the youth in Laval and in the vast majority of Quebec also.”
The minister has, however, passed over in silence the fact that the number of reports to the DYP has dropped significantly since people have been confined to the house.
The minister, however, Carmant said he was rather absent publicly lately because he has been in confinement twice rather than once. First of all, because he dwells “in a hot zone of the city of Montreal,” where his wife is working in a designated centre, and then more recently after having worked himself in a CHSLD.