The minister Carmant seeks to provide reassurance on the situation in Laval
May 17, 2020 | Politic | No Comments|
Photo: Graham Hughes The canadian Press
The deputy minister of Health and social Services, Lionel Carmant
According to the minister, the outbreak in this town is “controlled, despite the positivity rate and death”.
The coverage of the COVID-19 and the first 7 items are free of charge.
You must have an account to take advantage of it.
Create an account
?Already a subscriber? Connect-you.