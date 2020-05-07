The minister in Lacombe is launching a call to families: do keep your kids at home
The minister in Lacombe is launching a call to families: do keep your kids at home
The minister of the Family, Mathieu Lacombe, was promoted Wednesday to the parents of Québec to keep their children at home in order not to cause congestion in the network childcare services.
He proposed this solution in a virtual debate of two hours, with the opposition mps. According to the government’s plan, the child care must reopen to 30 % of capacity as of Monday, with the exception of Montréal.
“I run when even a call to the parents first saying : if you can keep your children at home, this would be a good idea to do so, because obviously, we will not be able to accommodate everyone,” began Mr. Lacombe.
“If you know someone who can come in and do the care in the home, we also encourage you to do so. It is possible, it is allowed”, he added.
He later encouraged parents to call a “close”, a “student in secondary school who would have the time” or that anyone in their “entourage” to keep their children at home.
He stated that to the extent possible, the instructions of public health, such as the distance of two meters, and the washing of the hands, and must apply, even at home.
Grandparents in reinforcement?
In this spirit, a grand-parent may also secure the custody of children, depending on his age, said the minister in a media scrum. “We understand that there are grandparents who are very young.”
The question of a journalist who wanted to know if a grand-parent could go to keep his small children by wearing a mask, the minister replied : “it depends of the age”.
These words startled the women, Jennifer Maccarone (QLP), Christine Labrie (QS) and Véronique Hivon (PQ). For the latter, it is an idea of “last resort”.
“We are making calls to everyone who could come in and stay, she lamented. At the same time it was public health that told us that we can’t receive people in our home, especially not grand-parents we want to protect for weeks.”
According to Ms. Labrie, the grand-parents would put him at “significant risk”. “We must protect our seniors,” added Ms. Maccarone.
Ms. Hivon has particularly raised doubts about the application of health measures in a house, where a grand-parent, for example, will be called upon to help his or her grandchildren.
“You can’t keep your children if you are a grandparent with a mask, keeping the two meters and not going to console your child if he falls or if he is sick”, she ironisé.
She requested the public health “say it out loud” and to notify the families of Quebec if this idea has been put forward on Wednesday by the minister is indeed a “new direction”.
Mr. Lacombe has defended the journalists, saying the call was not “a great appeal to the parents of the official and very energetic”.
He said he doesn’t “implored” the parents to keep their children at home. “What I’m trying to say is : you see, at present, we have more demand than supply. (…) So, if you can keep your children at home, I think this is the avenue to pursue.”
Priority to health workers?
Commenting on the case of a nurse, single parent of Joliette, who will not have a place in child care facilities Monday, the minister assured that his government will make every effort to prioritize the health workers.
It was suggested at the commission a plan mystery that he does not “advertise”. “We are in the process of preparing an alternative solution for what I do publicisera may not be so important because we really want to keep this solution for the workers of the health care network”, he said.