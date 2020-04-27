The minister, Lionel Carmant in reinforcement in a CHSLD

April 27, 2020 | Health

Le ministre Lionel Carmant en renfort dans un CHSLD

27 April 2020 10h52

Updated at 11h18

The minister, Lionel Carmant in reinforcement in a CHSLD

Elizabeth Fleury

The Sun

The deputy minister of Health and social Services, Lionel Carmant, lends a hand in a CHSLD de Montréal for a week, while continuing to perform its ministerial functions.

It is the director’s communications minister, Marie Barrette, who made the announcement on Facebook, on Sunday evening.

“I rarely do comments on Facebook, but tonight [Sunday] I wish to thank my boss, Lionel Carmant, who, in the last week, lends a hand in a CHSLD. He does it discreetly, because it is his “style”. It is not the type to want to be on the spot, but it is effective and in the right place at the right time, without ever neglecting his records!” wrote Mary Bar.

It was not possible to know in what CHSLD the neurologist specialized in epilepsy pediatric went in for reinforcement. “As a physician, he responded favorably to the call of the prime minister who asked for the help of Quebecers during this time of crisis. We will not disclose the name of the CHSLD in order to enable him to continue his work in the discretion”, said the press attaché to the minister, Camille Lambert-Chan.

According to Ms. Lambert-Chan, Lionel Carmant would be in NURSING homes as a nursing assistant and attendant to the beneficiaries.

Le Soleil

