The minister McCann said they want to put an end to the omerta; the FIS in doubt

The e-mail address onvousecoute@msss.gouvQuébec is announced Saturday as “a concrete gesture to offer a voice to workers in the health care community (…) who are familiar with the challenges which are experienced daily by the nursing staff”.
May 16, 2020 9h32
Updated at 12h14
MONTREAL — The Quebec government announced the creation of a new e-mail address, onvousecoute@msss.gouvQuébec, where the workers of the health network and social services can entrust what is happening on the ground in these times of pandemic COVID-19, and this, in all confidentiality.
The initiative of the minister of Health and social Services, Danielle McCann, was announced Saturday morning by way of press release.
It must enable them in particular to raise issues or situations they live in everyday life, in an effort to improve practices.
The Fédération interprofessionnelle de la santé du Québec (FIS) was far from applauding the measure announced by the minister. According to the union, this measure is intended rather to limit the freedom of speech of health professionals.
“Since the beginning of the year, this is the third time that the minister announces the end of silence and that it means absolutely nothing. The government says that it wants a new ground, but it does not comply with the professional field, he doesn’t hear it, he despises it, it violates their rights to kick, stopped, and today, it finds yet another way to silence them”, said the president of the FIS, Nancy Bédard.
On Friday afternoon, during the daily press conference of the quebec authorities on the pandemic, Danielle McCann recognized the words covered that there was still a silence, preventing the health workers from speaking to the media, even if it was said to have “lifted the omerta” on the 1st of may last.
The minister of Health has pointed out that “it is strictly prohibited to have an employee that moves from one hot zone to a cold zone”, a practice that she disapproves of all the more “if it is to avoid the premium”.
Ms. McCann had then promised to announce soon” another way to allow employees to submit their concerns.
The minister McCann ensures that it is a “process that will remain confidential.”
“I would encourage them to not hesitate to inform us of what they are experiencing, unfair situations or best practices, so that we can, together, respond more effectively to the needs of Quebecers,” she says in the press release.
Ms. Bédard said that the minister is already aware of the situation, as several professionals have transmitted force testimonies and denunciations.
“The minister says she wants to know where it goes precisely. How is it that she does not know it? Is what we really think by sending feedback to the ministry that will go down in the schools and that the problems will be solved?”, denounces it with force.
“The end of silence should mean that the healthcare professionals are finally free to speak without fear of retaliation, and not that one puts at their disposal a mail box which will be used to stifle their denunciations,” adds Bédard.