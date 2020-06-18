The minister of the Environment refuses to put its plan for reducing GHG emissions
QUEBEC – The opposition was asked on Thursday morning the minister of the Environment, Benoit Charette, to file its plan of reduction of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.
The iron fist has turned to the clash and the chair of the parliamentary commission, mp Agnès Grondin, in anger, has had to suspend the work.
Elements of the plan have been revealed in The Press on Thursday morning, and the Parti québécois (PQ) has requested that the parliamentarians are aware, the parliamentary committee on the study of the project of law 44 on reform of the green Plan.
The spokesperson for the PQ in terms of the Environment, Sylvain Gaudreault, has insisted in invoking the privilege of the parliamentarians to take notice in the first of the documents.
Benoit Charette has refused, saying that it was a draft version of the plan that must be updated.
“It is a working document”, he repeated , adding that the plan would be improved.
He recalled that parliamentary rules do not require the submission of working documents preliminary.