The minister Roberge will present Monday its plan “updated” for the next school year
In June, the minister of Education, Jean-François Roberge had presented the outline of a plan that presented the concept of the "bubbles" of six students in a group. But there has been no update or clarification since that time.
August 9, 2020 16h59
Updated at 17h01
The canadian Press
The minister of Education, Jean-François Roberge, will present on Monday his plan “updated” for the new school year.
He will be accompanied for the occasion by the minister of Health, Christian Dubé, and the director of public health, Horacio Arruda.
The minister Dubé attempted last week to allay the concerns before the start of the year. “There are a lot of questions about schools, he said. We will ensure that there are no inconsistencies.”
In June, Mr. Roberge had presented the outline of a plan that presented the concept of the “bubbles” of six students in a group. But there has been no update or clarification since that time.
At the time, the minister had indicated that all the schools of the province would open on according to the usual ratios, until 3rd year of secondary school inclusive.
“The school attendance for the autumn becomes compulsory from 6 to 16 years. Unless you have a medical condition that made it very special, the children must attend the school”, was recalled by Mr. Roberge.
For students in fourth and fifth secondary, two options could be envisaged by centres for school-based services : the closed groups, or a hybrid formula that allows the students to go to school every day on two.
Mask or no mask
Certain directives have been added by the public Health.
Thus, the mask-wearing became mandatory for 12 years and over) in public places and public transport, ” said spokesperson for liberal education, Marwah Rizqy, last week.
This means that the secondary school student must wear the mask to school? wondered she. Ms. Rizqy demand that the government be “so” and explain its choice.
Friday, the public health Agency of Canada has recommended wearing a mask to school from the age of 10 years.
The same day, Dr. Arruda has remained deliberately coy on the topic, saying they want to speak to his teams.
“We’re going to watch it with our pediatrician and then with our experts in Quebec, he said. Anything can change between now and next week.”
“We’re going to manage things properly”, he added.
Two provinces, Ontario and Alberta have already announced that they will impose the wearing of the mask to pupils from the fourth year.