May 17, 2020 9h06
The ministers Blais and McCann interpelées by the Council for the protection of the sick
The canadian Press
MONTREAL — The Council for the protection of the sick has sent a letter to the minister of Health and social Services Danielle McCann and the minister responsible for Seniors and caregivers, Marguerite Blais, to request the respect of fundamental rights of the residents in accommodation Centres for long-term care (CHSLD), as well as in other health care facilities.
In the letter dated Friday 15 may, the organization said see received hundreds of complaints of citizens and of the 200 users ‘ committees it represents, in the current circumstances, referring to the confinement which has been imposed on the most vulnerable seniors to protect them against the pandemic COVID-19.
These people are claiming, however, that it respects their right to freedom of movement, in order to be able to get out of a ltc facility with all precautions required, and join their family.
The Council for the protection of patients are also asked ministers McCann and Blais to ensure that the residents are fed and hydrated properly, not to leave them with a layer of incontinence soiled for hours or days, and especially not to be abandoned, to die alone.
These requests would have been unimaginable prior to the emergence of the new coronavirus, but the last two months of a pandemic have shown that there has been such unfortunate situations in Quebec.
The letter also calls for a safe environment for caregivers, by subjecting them to the same hygiene measures that the nursing staff and making them pass a test of detection of the COVID-19.
The Council for the protection of the sick would like to finally have new access to people that it defends reason many information on possible cases of neglect and abuse.