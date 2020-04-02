The Ministry of sports of the Russian Federation will help to return athletes to the country in connection with the spread of the coronavirus
The Ministry of sports of Russia keeps on monitoring the situation with the return home of overseas athletes and specialists of Russian national teams and national teams of subjects of the country. Together with the Operational headquarters, Ministry of foreign Affairs of Russia and Federal air transport Agency, the Ministry is considering the question of assisting in the evacuation for all athletes who need it. This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of sport of the Russian Federation.
In total to date, 119 people from national teams and members of teams from 16 regions of the country are outside the Russian Federation. Of them evacuated to Russia requires 77 athletes.
In each case, the plan for evacuation. Of the Turkey scheduled for a return to the 11-man team of the Krasnoyarsk territory triathlon and 25 Perm women’s football club “Zvezda – 2005”. 32 representatives of the national team of Sverdlovsk region athletics will be evacuated from Kyrgyzstan and two people from Uzbekistan. The same assistance will be provided to the representative national team of the Voronezh region for Cycling located in the United Arab Emirates, the representative of the national team of the Tula region for Cycling, which is located in Cyprus and the representatives of the teams of Kaluga and Ivanovo regions in skating, which are located in Indonesia.
Over the weekend of the Kyrgyz Republic in Moscow has returned 25 representative of the Russian national team in athletics. As well as 57 athletes and team members from Novosibirsk, Omsk and Tyumen regions, which were in the territory of the Kyrgyz Republic on sports collecting.
The Ministry of sports is in constant contact with the constituent entities of the Russian Federation, heads of delegations, sports federations, as well as with the Operational headquarters on the alleged dates of the evacuation.