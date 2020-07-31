The MLS is studying its options for the future, is concerned with the borders
The canadian teams of the MLS, including the Montreal Impact and Toronto FC (in the photo) could face a lot more often over the next few weeks.
July 30, 2020 15h54
Updated at 22h38
Neil Davidson
The Canadian Press
TORONTO — The canadian teams in the MLS could compete much more often in the coming weeks.
While the tournament of resumption of the activities of the league continues in Florida, it is studying its options to resume its operations in its various north american markets. The canada-u.s. border and the restrictions related thereto, including the obligation to place themselves in quarantine for two weeks when it is reached, are at the heart of concerns.
The leaders of the MLS, in partnership with clubs, local health authorities and representatives of the government, analyze currently a variety of scenarios. A source aware of the situation, which, however, has not received permission to publicly discuss the issue, confirmed that one of the options studied is to oppose the canadian teams between them – at least, in the short term.
If the MLS chooses to oppose the Montreal Impact at Toronto FC and the Vancouver Whitecaps, in a format with direct elimination, or even in a home and away series, then it would buy time to think about the following things. It could at the same time hope that the restrictions on travel were relaxed.
As regards the discussions with the representatives of the canadian federal government, this source said that the talks were continuing. A calendar, post-tournament is still “under construction”, but it could be finalised as early as next week if all the pieces of the puzzle fall in place.
The league also tries to resume the matches missed by the FC Dallas and the Nashville SC, who are delayed relative to the 24 other teams in the circuit Garber since they have had to withdraw from the tournament in Florida after having received a positive diagnosis at the COVID-19.
The issue of the canada-u.s. border was also at the heart of discussions on the resumption of the activities of major league Baseball.
The Blues Jays were forced to play in the United States after Ottawa had refused their plan to host the american teams at the Rogers Centre.
The MLS was only in its second week of activities when the season was interrupted because of the pandemic on the 12th of march. Since the matches of the group stage of the tournament of resumption of the activities of the MLS were in the standings of the regular season, the teams have now played five parties – except the FC Dallas and the Nashville SC.
Since the next games are likely to take place behind closed doors – some markets could accommodate small groups of spectators while respecting the restrictions imposed by the governments, the league will have more flexibility to plan the rest of the season. Without viewers, the networks of tele will likely have their say in the planning of the rest of the schedule.
The tournament of resumption of the activities of the league will end on 11 August in Florida. The canadian clubs have been eliminated in the knockout stages, and they have had to bend to the rule of the mandatory quarantine of two weeks back in their home country.