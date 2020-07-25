The MLS provides for a recovery of the regular season in August
The MLS hopes to boost its regular season at the end of August, five months after its discontinuation.
July 25, 2020
MIAMI — MLS, which has partially resumed under a format unique on July 8, hopes to boost its regular season at the end of August, five months after its discontinuation, said Friday toAFP the technical director of the football League in north america, Alfonso Mondelo.
Suspended because of the outbreak of coronavirus after only two days in mid-march, the MLS has taken on the 8 July in a format of a new tournament with pool matches and then single-elimination games, which begin on Saturday, in the bubble of Disney World in Orlando Florida.
If the final of this tournament, “MLS is back” is scheduled for 11 August, the organizers hope to then resume the season at the end of the month of August with a program tightened 20-23 games per team, compared to 34 originally planned.
“The idea is to start at the end of August (…) so as to reach the month of November for the series and for the final of the MLS can take place during the second week of December,” said Alfonso Mondelo.
“The idea is that there will be between 15 and 18 [matches per team] in addition to here in October to reach between 20 and 23 days in the regular season, and then be able to play a few matches of series”, has he said, knowing that some matches of the tournament in Florida were counted for the regular season.
“We do not take any risks, the priority is the safety of the players and the general public,” said Mondelo, who said working in relationship with the different States and Centres for the prevention and control of diseases (CDC).
The MLS should find a way to schedule additional matches to Dallas and Nashville, who had withdrawn from the tournament due to the high number of cases of COVID-19 in these teams.