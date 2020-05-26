The mna Simon-Pierre Savard-Tremblay gives his increase of salary to the united way
Rather than select a single organization to support, the federal member for Saint-Hyacinthe-Bagot, Simon-Pierre Savard-Tremblay, preferred to pay the amount to the united way Richelieu-Yamaska, with the only constraint that it should redistribute the amount to the organizations of his district, which covers the MRC des Maskoutains and Acton.
Share
May 25, 2020 12h03
Updated at 16h52
Share
The mna Simon-Pierre Savard-Tremblay gives his increase of salary to the united way
Marie-Eve Martel
The Voice of the East
Considering that it did not need its annual wage increase of 3700 $, the federal member for Saint-Hyacinthe-Bagot, Simon-Pierre Savard-Tremblay, announced on Monday that donating to the united way Richelieu-Yamaska in order to benefit the less fortunate in his constituency.
“I could not bring myself to see my salary increase when many citizens live in financial difficulties,” said the elected bloquiste its page on Facebook, Monday morning.
The salary of the elected members of the House of commons is increased each 1 April. The wage increase is determined as a function of the average of the wage increase observed in the private sector. The amount is then rounded to the nearest hundred dollars less.
Thus, the basic salary of a member who holds no other parliamentary function, which would raise his salary increased from 178 900 to $ 182 600 $ last month.
“In normal times, I would have kept this salary increase. The work of mp, this is serious business, entrusted to the elected, during a brief telephone interview. But it is now over two months that I talk about every day on the phone with citizens who have lost their jobs, who are laid off or who are struggling to make ends meet due to the pandemic. I could not take this increase in knowing it. “
Rather than select a single organization to support, the member has preferred to pay the amount to the united way Richelieu-Yamaska, with the only constraint that it should redistribute the amount to the organizations of his district, which covers the MRC des Maskoutains and Acton.
“The community knows its needs better than me,” says Mr. Savard-Tremblay. I trust united way to invest my donation where the need is greatest. “
Other members have also donated their salary increases to agencies of their constituency, confirms the elected, and also encourages citizens financial means to follow suit. “It is a way to tangibly demonstrate its support and to encourage members and the dedicated volunteers who perform daily miracles to help the poor,” he wrote.