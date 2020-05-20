The Mohawks block the reopening of the Oka park
The Mohawks of Kanesatake block since Wednesday morning the reopening of the national park of Oka. The grand chief Serge Simon asks Quebec to wait at least two weeks before allowing Montrealers to come and attend the park, that for fear of spread of the coronavirus. The mayor of Oka decries the initiative and called on Quebec to take action.
“There was no problem with the locals, it is those who come from Montreal. We try to protect them, ” said Mr. Simon, a resident of Oka, which asked to pass through while the grand chief spoke to the Duty.
According to customers of the SEPAQ (Société des établissements de plein air du Québec) who are stubborn to the blockade, members of the emergency response Unit of Kanesatake attended to early in the morning that no one can enter the park. “There is no possible access to the park,” said mayor Paschal Quevillon.
It’s the same response unit, which manages the five control points that the Mohawk Council of Kanesatake has put in place in the region since the 23rd of march to ” protect the community “. These are not intended as the territory of the reserve : “the access to the village is blocked” to non-residents, said Mr. Quevillon.
The latter denounces the inaction of the government and of the Sûreté du Québec (SQ) in this folder. The municipality has sent to the SQ and the ministry of Transportation of warnings to urge them to raise the control points — but without response so far. “The matter is political,” said a spokesperson for the SQ. “We are monitoring the situation closely. “Police cars were on site Wednesday.
“I want the prime minister Legault intervene “, now asks the mayor Quevillon, who finds it “inconceivable” that the mohawk community can establish control points without that Quebec does not react. “What they are doing is illegal. “
On Wednesday, the SEPAQ was found that the access to the park is limited by some manifestation of the native “. “We are waiting for guidelines of the public health for the following things. “The access rights (purchased online) will be refunded to those who ask for it.
Protect the community
Chief Simon justifies the approach of the Mohawks by the fact that his community has not been sufficiently consulted by the government in the upstream of the re-opening of the park — which, like 14 other parks, could open its doors Wednesday after a closure of nearly two months.
The Mohawk Council has been in discussion on Tuesday with the minister Sylvie D’amours, manager of aboriginal Affairs in the government Legault. It had not responded Wednesday afternoon to our interview request.
“We try to agree [with Quebec],” said Serge Simon. But we have an obligation to protect our people [in the meantime]. It was 50 % of our population are diabetes, high blood pressure, or who has cancer. If they catch the COVID-19, there is a high risk of death “.
He said, in particular fear for the ” 70 elders who speak the dialect of the mohawk, which is on the point of expand. We don’t want to lose them ” before they have been able to pass on this legacy.
The mayor Quevillon replied that ” vulnerable people, there are everywhere in Quebec. It is necessary to learn to live with the virus. If one obeys the rules of detachment, there will be no problem ” with the coming of Montreal or Laval to the parc d’oka.
Chief Simon said that the act of the Mohawk has nothing to do with the political demands of its community. “It is for the health of our members. “But Quebec has according to him” the constitutional obligation to consult with the Mohawks, because that’s a decision [the opening of the park] that has a social impact ” on them.
