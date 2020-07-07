The month of June 2020 has been the warmest ever recorded in the world
The month of June 2020 has been the warmest ever recorded in the world, tied with June 2019, announced on Tuesday that the service of the european Copernicus climate change, highlighting the persistence of anomalies, disturbing and fires in Siberia.
“June 2020 is on par with June, 2019 June, the warmest since the beginning of the data, to 0.53 °C above the average for the period 1981-2010,” said Copernicus in a press release, after a month of may already record.
But it is the “exceptional warmth” on the Siberian arctic that keeps the attention of the european service. The average temperature there has reached up to 10 °C above normal in June.
On June 20, a temperature of 37 °C in one hour has been estimated in eastern Siberia, a record inside the arctic circle, according to Copernicus.
On the same day, in the same region, the station of the Russian city of Verkhoïansk had recorded a peak of 38 °C, a possible record heat to the Arctic in the course of an audit by the world meteorological Organization.
Corpernicus is noted that these temperatures are “exceptional” are related to various interacting factors, including the wind regime and snow cover are particularly low.
Beyond the month of June, the agency insists on a period of several consecutive months of temperatures particularly high on some regions of Siberia, since December.
“What is worrying is that the Arctic is warming faster than the rest of the world “, commented Carlo Buontempo, director of the european service.
“The western Siberia experienced temperatures higher than the normal for so long in the winter and in spring is unusual, and the temperatures unusually high in the Siberian arctic in June are just as worrisome,” he added.
Copernicus has also seen an increase in the number of fires and their intensity, in the extreme north-east of Siberia, and to a lesser extent in Alaska and in the Yukon, canada.
“What is remarkable with these wildfires in Siberia, is the similarity with last year in the same period, in terms of area affected and the extent “, noted the expert Mark Parrington.
According to Copernicus, these fires have already resulted in the issuance of 59 megatons of CO2 into the atmosphere, compared to 53 megatons in June 2019. The year 2019 was already “very unusual,” noted Mark Parrington, fearing an activity is “intense” in the coming weeks because of the temperatures and soil less wet than normal.
Due to global warming, the planet has already earned more than 1 °C since pre-industrial times, leading to a multiplicity of events weather extremes such as heatwaves, droughts or floods.
2019 was the second warmest year in the world, after 2016, and the experts expect that the global average temperature bat a new record in the course of the next five-year period (2020-2024).