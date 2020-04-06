The month of march 2020 among the hottest recorded
Photo: Kena Betancur, Getty Images / Agence France-Presse
The temperatures have been higher than normal in the eastern United States, including. On the photo, the city of New York.
The temperatures in march in the world were of the same order as in 2017 and 2019, which are among the month of march the warmest ever recorded behind the record of march 2016, according to the service of the european Copernicus climate change.
“Global temperatures have been on the same level as in 2017 and 2019, either the second and third months of march and warmer,” said Monday, Copernicus in a press release.
In Europe, if the temperatures have been close to or just below the average recorded between 1981 and 2010 in the west, they have been ” much higher than around the Baltic sea and to the East “
They have also been well above average “in a large part of Russia and many parts of Asia, in the east and the west of the United States, in Mexico, in the south of South America, central America, and in western Australia,” details Copernicus.
On the other hand, it has been colder in the north and western canada, Greenland, the Svalbard archipelago in Norway and in Antarctica.