The Montreal botanical Garden reopened its doors on Monday
Photo: Pedro Ruiz Archives The Duty
The pavilion of the Chinese Garden (on the photo) will remain closed.
Closed since mid-march, the Montreal botanical Garden will again begin to welcome visitors as of June 15, and its access will be free for children less than 18 years until August 31.
Taking into account the measures of distance to meet, the number of visitors will be limited, and they are invited to purchase their tickets online before they arrive on the scene. Wearing a mask will not be mandatory, but ” strongly recommended “.
The greenhouses will remain closed just as the pavilions of the Chinese Garden and the japanese Garden.
Access will be free for those aged 17 and under and tickets will be distributed to the families most vulnerable, ” said mayor Valerie Plant on Wednesday. “We want to support our families who are going to spend more time in Montreal than usual. “, she said.
Space for life is not yet known when the Planetarium will reopen its doors and waits for the directives of the public Health to this effect. For their part, the work at the Biodôme and the Insectarium will continue for a further opening.