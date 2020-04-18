The Montreal children’s Hospital began to receive adult
April 18, 2020 | Health | No Comments|
Photo: Marie-France Coallier The Duty
Hospital for children has started to train its staff, to order medical equipment for adults and to put in place procedures to take care of the adults.
Procedures had to be adapted and the supplies ordered for these patients positive to the COVID-19.
