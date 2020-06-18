The Montreal Impact resumes team training
Photo: Paul Chiasson Archives The canadian Press
The public health Directorate of Quebec has accepted the application of the Impact of resuming training in full team, in accordance with the protocol of the health and safety submitted to the government and the MLS.
The Montreal Impact announced on Thursday that the first team can now train as a full team at the Centre Nutrilait.
The team had to adhere to a screening process strict according to the guidelines of the league. Since Monday, all the players have passed a medical test and two tests of polymerase chain reaction (PCR) at 24 hours apart, 72 hours prior to the start of practice.
The players, the technical staff and some members of the staff are essential will be tested on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Only those who have negative results will be allowed access to the facilities and to continue their activities.
Players and essential staff will have access to the indoor facilities of the Centre Nutrilait, including the locker rooms, the showers and the gym, according to strict health rules.
The MLS has lifted the moratorium on the team’s training complete the 4 June, and these sessions are now mandatory for all players.
In accordance with the guidelines of the MLS, the media will not have access to the facilities or the parking lot of the Center Nutrilait, but the club will distribute video content and photos, as well as the comments of the players.