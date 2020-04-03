The most difficult for seniors, it is the absence of the other
The pandemic will force the containment of the billions of people and the isolation nearly complete of older people in particular.
The nurse Dominique Gendron was working this weekend with of patients with the new coronavirus. The wing surgeries of the Hotel-Dieu of Sherbrooke was converted for them.
Mr. Gendron scored 14 patients on Saturday and 22 on Sunday. Only elderly people, some of them pretty bad, others, pretty much without symptoms, but all are isolated, remote, cut off from the world, even without access to the media for entertainment or information.
“There are more connections tv, and I understand the private company that has stopped this service,” says Mr. Gendron. There is no wi-fi no more in the wing specialist. We can’t provide radio to the patients. They do not have a visit, and we must avoid to enter in their room for too long. It is very sad to see these people look up at the ceiling all day. They do not even have access to the information. They cannot look at the daily conference of the prime minister. “
Mr. Gendron has written a letter to François Legault, to suggest him to give a free access to television and information in hospitals ” during this difficult period “. The letter had been circulated on social networks and on the page Facebook The Nurses, My Nurse in particular.
The hard times
But hell, it is also the absence of the other. The global disaster amplifies the loneliness, and still more that of the elders already too often isolated, abandoned, neglected.
Nicole Fleurent, 83 years old, lives in the residence The Heritage at Laval. She is diabetic and suffers from hypertension. The virus threat, therefore, a threefold increase. “I have never experienced something similar in my life,” says Ms. Fleurent, however, is born in the period between the two world wars.
It begins today its the 18th day of confinement in his apartment. Its building imposes rules spartans : only one person at a time in the elevator ; loitering prohibited in the hallways ; a visit to the counter per week for mail, etc
It passes the command to the grocery store on Thursday and received the following Wednesday. His bridge club is closed. She plays online. It knits. “I’m used to the solitude,” she said.
Ageism also, she knows, like all of the oldest of this company, who did not expect the health crisis to the neglect or the infantiliser. “Obviously the elderly are more at risk of catching the virus,” said Ms. Fleurent, who has made a career at Bell. But we are not more at risk of give that the other. The wife of Mr. Trudeau has been infected and she is still young. “
It’s also important not to put all the non-young people in the same boat. Lise Cossette-Turpin, 73 years old, lives with her husband in an apartment in Laval. They have left their home abitibienne 7 years ago to be closer to Liv, their granddaughter, that they can’t see it now.
“We are not going to seek it at the school, said Ms. Cossette-Turpin. It is not the guard over the end of the week. One remains at home. It takes the sun on the porch. I repeat my songs because I am a member of a choir. Our situation is not so difficult eventually. “
After the crisis
The times are more or less hard and could harden to much. The crisis pandemic is going to inflate the physical and psychological disorders, to stimulate the surmédicamentation and accentuate ageism, warns Philippe Voyer, professor of the Faculty of nursing of Laval University, a specialist in geriatric care.
“There was so much fear, and with reason, that encloses all the world,” he said. This isolation creates a danger of under-stimulation. In NURSING homes, 80% of the residents have problems with cognitive in nature. The situation of isolation will accelerate their cognitive loss and their loss of autonomy. They are also likely to suffer from depressive symptoms. In short, their condition can deteriorate and, in order to reverse this trend, it will have to redouble its efforts to stimulation. “
Quebec has just granted $ 133 million to institutions for seniors. This emergency aid should allow to add resources in NURSING homes and private residences.
“The boredom and isolation that can be sources of restlessness in people who have Alzheimer’s disease, the professor continues. There is a risk of recurrence of psychotropic drugs. It has made considerable efforts in the past two years to reduce the misuse of these molecules. Here, we are no longer able to provide care with as much force. We enter in a vicious circle. This is not easy. “
At the same time, Philippe Voyer wishes that this crisis will become an opportunity to renew the mode of life of the third and fourth age in Quebec.
“There was a resistance to change in all sectors, even to the Homes of seniors promised in the election campaign, residences for ten or fifteen people, a model extremely well-studied on the science plan, with clear benefits,” he said. The long corridor with thirty rooms, no recreation room, no lounges has a limit for the quality of life. “
Similarly, he believes that the crisis will help to rethink the use of health technology.
“The media are very refractory, so that the clinical records are not computerized and that the communication with the pharmacies is still done by fax. Everything is archaic. Web sites fall. Our computerized system needs to be improved. Tele-consultation with doctors or the nursing staff should become more widespread. It was a good time to put all of the things in question and to improve them. “