The most senseless race: Tesla vs… horse!
590 horsepower on four wheels against the four legs: there and back again, with an unexpected ending.
In any unclear situation – Masha checkered flag. On the pavement Tesla Model S has repeatedly demonstrated its superiority due to the huge amount of traction, which, because of construction of electric motors is available almost instantly. But as the electric car will behave in the grass?
Tesla Model S was in very unusual conditions, which for her opponent, in fact, represent the most natural habitat. The amount of torque available racehorse, we, in fact, is unknown, but its capacity to 590 times less than that of the antagonist (the race organizers, meanwhile, appreciate the potential of the Model S 800 HP). However, the sum of all factors, including the challenges facing the rivals, determined an unexpected ending.
The racers had to overcome a little distance on the lawn and make a 180-degree turn and return to the starting line. As usual, Tesla Model S since the first seconds came off from the second party, but a surprise lay in wait for the pilot of the electric vehicle in the turning point: quickly change the course of heavy duty machines did not work. Alas, it was this error and predetermined the defeat of the electric vehicle, as the horse, trained to compete in Polo, turned out to be much more maneuverable as the Duo of man and animal is still able to snatch victory from the soulless electric carts.