The mp Arseneau fears that there is more access to the Îles-de-la-Madeleine
Joël Arseneau
May 13, 2020 21h46
Johanne Fournier
Special Collaboration
If the New Brunswick maintains the closure of its territorial boundaries with the province of Quebec, the mla for Îles-de-la-Madeleine fears that the archipelago does not find itself completely isolated from the rest of Quebec. Joël Arseneau recalls that the link of land and sea with the Islands consists of two provinces: the Island of the Prince Edward island and New Brunswick. He therefore asks the prime minister François Legault to the initialling of an agreement with these two provinces to allow access to his constituency island.
The mp Arseneau understands that these two maritime provinces will sign an agreement on tourism between provinces between them. “The demand that I make to the government, it is to invite in these discussions there so that there can be a corridor of passage to the Îles-de-la-Madeleine. If there is some tourism in Quebec, the Islands are part of it and need to find a way of getting there. This is the primary condition!”
The Islanders have expressed their concern over the removal of police checkpoints scheduled for may 18, in Bas-Saint-Laurent and Gaspésie. Therefore, the direction of the regional public health adopted an ordinance intended to maintain until the 15th of June, a transitional period of mandatory quarantine of fourteen days to any person who between the Îles-de-la-Madeleine. “The objective is to reassure the local population and, at the same time, to allow people who have a secondary residence to come to the Islands,” said Mr. Arseneau.
Countryside tourism
As the government Legault promises to launch a broad campaign of tourist promotion aimed at convincing the Quebec travel in Quebec, Joël Arseneau hopes that the Îles-de-la-Madeleine can take their pin of the game they also, to the extent that the epidemic will be under control in Montreal. “We will not have the$ 94 million of the impact that it usually has. But, is it possible to go for weeks of insurable employment for the seasonal workers who are in the field and ensure the survival of the companies? For this, the sine qua non, it is the access. This is not by flight that visitors come to each year. It is up to 80% by boat.”
The parliamentarian asked the prime minister to entrust the mandate to the ministers of public Safety, Tourism and Transportation sectors to enter into a written agreement with the terms and conditions to the tourists to quebec are not to be confused with the control points road New Brunswick and Prince Edward island. Mr. Arseneau suggests that some gas stations, convenience stores, restaurants, and hotels in New Brunswick and Prince Edward island are allowed to host tourists from quebec who travel to the Islands. “In an ideal world, there would be a certain number of refuelling stations at designated locations.”
“The objective is to reassure the local population and, at the same time, to allow people who have a secondary residence to come to the Islands. ”
In addition, in the event where access of land and sea with the archipelago would be burdensome, or even impossible, the politician asks Quebec to study the possibility of using the cruise ship, the CTMA, which has suspended its services for the next season, in order to ensure a link between the archipelago and port of Quebec. “A number of citizens say to me that it should be done for a long time. I don’t know the feasibility of this hypothesis-there. Is that a boat could shuttle between Cap-aux-Meules and Gaspé or between Cap-aux-Meules and Matane? Me, I say that there is a way to watch all the assumptions, if one wants to develop tourism in Quebec for Quebecers.” Mr. Arseneau agrees that the destination is the nearest Chandler, but the dock is closed.
The worst-case scenario
If it turns out that the only way to access the Islands is by plane, which the link is provided by Pascan Aviation once per day, the member is concerned that only 200 or 250 tourists will not come to the territory, instead of the 70 000 visitors expected. For him, this would result in a shortfall of$ 90 million of benefits.
“For the government, the best deal or the best bet as it can do on the financial level and social, it is to negotiate with the provinces, instead of coming to the aid of a community is remote and isolated, which would be closed in on itself during the next 18 months and support businesses because they do not have income, and that they continue to have expenses, suggests Joël Arseneau. I can’t imagine that the Quebec government would say that there is a territory that he decided to give up!”
Some 1, 500 Islanders working in the tourist industry, which has 360 companies. “There is not a company, to the Islands, which has not, in one way or another, the indirect economical effects of tourism, supports the elected. The Christmas food markets, to the Islands, are the two summer months. Otherwise, they are bankrupt! However, if this summer, you don’t have access to the Islands, except for the workers and the residents, I do not see how we can get through the next year!”
Lack of maintenance of the Chandler wharf
In Chandler, the possibility mentioned by the member of parliament Joël Arseneau to the effect that he may need to seek to serve the archipelago by a port in the gaspé is a very sensitive with the mayor Louisette Langlois.
Until September 2016, the Chandler dock was a port of call of the cruise ship CTMA Vacancier, which is versatile enough to act as a ferry, a role he also played in the winter between Cap-aux-Meules and Souris, Île-du-Prince-Édouard. “Chandler is the port quebec the close of the Îles-de-la-Madeleine”, she notes, about 130 nautical miles separating the archipelago of the Gaspé peninsula.