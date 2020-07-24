The multiple hats of Aliocha Schneider
Aliocha Schneider has already established his reputation as an actor and as a singer-songwriter. It recoiffera soon another hat, that of director — if all goes as planned. In these times of pandemic, there are many “uncertainties,” as he emphasized in a few times in a telephone interview.
In evidence, the Montrealer had just returned from France when The Sun was joined to “potential projects”. “But everyone thinks that they will not be able to turn, finally,” laughs the likeable young man who bends for good, due to its quarantine of two weeks.
The containment has not affected the morale of the 26 year old artist, who took the opportunity to continue to create and grow as a musician.” He also took the opportunity to acquire all the necessary equipment to record at home. “You are so not the choice that you have to do with it. What I liked with the fact of being locked up, is that there was no distraction. To create, it’s not bad.”
So he has the opportunity to continue also writing a short film with Romain Dumont, for which he has received funding from SODEC, and of which he will sign music. Alyosha is planning to co-direct with his friend. “At times, when one knows what one wants, it is better to do it yourself,” says the one who has signed the three clips of his recent album “with my little brother.”
Naked was released on march 20, while the planet is encabanait. “He has not been able to get a life album normal. Then, a lot of people have said to me that he had been part of their quarantine. This is not a sword in the water… but this is not exactly what I was hoping for.”
In particular, because he has not been able to produce on stage. He does not want too much to create “expectations” in relation to possible performances. The more bizarre, he explains, it is the difficulty of switching to something else and “move forward. It delays everything.”
Aliocha Schneider intends to pursue his two careers simultaneously, in particular depending on the interest of the projects proposed to turn.
“I am not of rules. I do with what happens to me and interests me at the time. ”
The actor was on a nice run before the COVID-19 put filming on pause. It has recently been shown to Thank you for all of Louise Archambault, a long feature film that has delighted since the comedies are rare in his filmography. And he has had the chance to shoot with Robin Aubert. “It is very funny and I laugh…”
You can see at this time in the series the Vampires, a role which took him totally by surprise. “It’s quite funny because in coming to audition to play a vampire, you ask yourself : “what is I going to do ?” (laughter) which made me a little scared even if it is exciting to play in a series with Netflix, it was to make another Twilight. It did not interest me.”
The fact that the filmmakers have instead as a reference To the borders of the dawn (1987) Kathryn Bigelow and Let me (2010) Matt Reeves was reassured. That and “find Suzanne Clément”.
“Cash or Cannes”
This interest in the productions of the singular led him to agree to turn Pompeii, of which he is the headliner with Vincent Rottiers (Sympathy for the devil). Filmmakers John Shank and Anna Falguères “really had the intention of doing different cinema, with a great deal of creative freedom”.
“We often hear “cash or Cannes”. Or one wants that the movie has to be a big box-office or he can go [to the festival] Cannes. It has its codes. John and Anna were really marginal compared to that.”
Indeed. The film was shot near Montpellier, on the plateau of the Larzac, in a barren place that evokes the american wilderness and the western twilight while the characters “look French”. “There’s something that brings us back to the story.”
The action is situated in this place and time unknown where children, left to themselves, are “stuck in time”. Among them, Victor (Alyosha) and his little brother Jimmy, which will soon be submitted to an initiation rite : his first sexual relationship. The perspective of the enthusiastic. “This initiation brings [Victor] to his life is miserable, where it was not really affection. It is a world without love.”
Until that happens Billie (Garance Marillier), a young rebellious daughter who refuses to abide by the codes of the band and who will “awaken something” in Victor. A desire for freedom and change to escape from this life, where you suffocate.
Aliocha Schneider readily acknowledges : Pompeii turns out to be “destabilizing”. But from what we understand, the game was worth the candle.
Pompeii is currently being displayed.