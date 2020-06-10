The musée de la Gaspésie will reopen its doors on the 29th of June
The musée de la Gaspésie will reopen its doors on June 29.
June 10, 2020 19: 08
Simon Carmichael
Initiative of journalism-local – The Sun
The musée de la Gaspésie will reopen its doors on June 29, after several months of inactivity due to the COVID-19. The property will provide physical visits, but also virtual tours to the curious.
The organization wants to provide visitors with a programming “that will put the Gaspé and the Gaspé’s honour”, available on the Web, like in person. Museum employees are back at work to put in place sanitary measures required by the government for the reopening.
In order to allow everyone to visit the museum safely, virtual tours will be organised, in particular for seniors and people at risk. The free activities will also be offered.
The complete program will be unveiled on the 25th of June.