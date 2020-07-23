The Musée national des beaux-arts du Québec fate play outside [PHOTOS]
The MNBAQ has an outdoor program new free of charge to enable visitors to enjoy the art and the summer of quebec in the time of a pandemic.
July 22, 2020 21h43
The Musée national des beaux-arts du Québec fate play outside [PHOTOS]
Leah Martin
The Sun
The MNBAQ has an outdoor program new free of charge to enable visitors to enjoy the art and the summer of quebec in the time of a pandemic. Shows, historic tours, and workshops of all kinds are available for larger as for smaller.
It is the hour of the aperitif and the central pavilion of the museum is bathed in the last rays of sun of the day. The singer Ariane Roy singing his song Adele in front of an audience that sipping a cocktail in summer. This is only a glimpse of the programming outside of the MNBAQ who wishes to offer a “parenthesis” to its visitors in these difficult times.
“We worked hard for the past several months with the CNESST and public health that we convinced to let us do outdoor activities ,” says the executive director of the MNBAQ, Jean-Luc Murray. I invite you to take advantage of all that the museum and the city have to offer this summer. I think that, more than ever, we need to find us, to take time for us to be in the beautiful.”
With the charming Florence Gariépy, it is possible to follow a guided tour of the vast terrain of the MNBAQ, focusing on the historical aspect of the buildings, their architecture, and public art works that dot the route. “I think that it comes to seek the public that is not brought up to go to the museum when it is also beautiful, says Florence Gariépy. People benefit through a picnic, a cultural experience and it enables them to take ownership of their museum, on the ground.”
For the curious, the guides are full of anecdotes about the pavillon Charles-Baillairgé, who is a former prison. For health reasons, the visit which takes place two times a day there is no than 10 people each.
For families, day activities like confections of self-portraits in the manner of Frida Kahlo, or listening to stories while doing yoga postures are offered. In the evening, it is the turn of the improvisation and music to entertain the largest. And don’t worry, the improvisers protect themselves with shields.
The artist Mathieu Gotti and his project is What makes us human, a mobile workshop of wood carving where he sculptera a few passers-by on the grounds of the museum in real time.
Photos Of The Sun, Erick Labbé
“This is between our two ears that one has the impression that it’s going to be strange, but to have it done last week, you eventually forget them, or play with,” says the founder of the Club of improvisation, Louis-Olivier Pelletier. You can also enjoy the music of Ariane Roy, Alexandra Lost, Valencia and Lou-Adriane Cassidy.
For a break in the noon time, it is also possible to go and participate in quizzes on the history of the collections of the MNBAQ. A rendez-vous for art enthusiasts that could win an individual subscription for one year at the museum.
You will fall also on the charm of the artist Mathieu Gotti with his project” What makes us human, a mobile workshop of wood carving where he sculptera a few passers-by on the grounds of the museum in real time and then finish in his studio. A work that can be followed on the social networks of the museum.
All of these free activities and more are on the museum’s website. Book your tickets now!