The exhibition of works of the painter Edward Hopper are popular in the time of a pandemic, because the visitors relate to their current reality related to the containment.
16 may 2020 17: 10 pm
The museum reopened in Switzerland
RIEHEN — Seen as the “painter of the moment at the time of the sars coronavirus”, with its characters trapped, lonely, its empty spaces, Edward Hopper, exhibited at the Beyeler Foundation in Switzerland, found its audience, in favor of the reopening of the museums in the country.
Pandemic requires, the museum of contemporary art, located near Basel, in the north-west of Switzerland, had to suspend in mid-march, the exhibition dedicated to the american artist.
But it comes, like other cultural institutions, to re-open its doors, in the framework of the measures of déconfinement progressive decided by the swiss Confederation.
Hidden to some, visitors of the Foundation saunter again, with, at the top of the tissue masking the mouth and nose, eyes riveted on the canvasses of the painter.
Sometimes, a babysitter, hidden it-also, the stops to prevent a too important number of visitors are located in a same room of the exhibition space.
The Foundation released “from his sleep of sleeping beauty,” enthused his director, Sam Keller, in the press release announcing the re-opening but, he warns, “the spell of the coronavirus is not yet past.”
The museum has therefore complied with the protection measures imposed: distances, masks or shields made of plexiglass for the staff, input and output separated, tickets with a beach visit schedule imposed, and daily number limited of visitors: whereas before confinement, the exhibition was running at over 800 people per day, the gauge is fixed to 300 maximum since the takeover, according to a spokesperson of the foundation.
“Characters such as locked”
“While the exhibition was a huge success until the beginning of march, we had to introduce a system of limitation, which is unusual for us because our philosophy is to provide art to all those who want to come, but these are just of the new times and we have had to in some way curb,” says theAFP Ulf Küster, curator of the exhibition to the Foundation.
“I am delighted to be able to see this exhibition. Finally! I wanted to see Hopper for a long time”, he exclaims in a wide smile, Mirella, a visitor.
The american painter (1882-1967) has seen a number of performances of his pictures shared on the social networks these last few weeks, or even diverted, as one of his most famous paintings: Nighthawks (night Birds, 1942), whose characters leaning at the counter of a bar at night were erased by internet users facetious to express the vacuum in the containment.
But, as noted at the end of march the Süddeutsche Zeitung, the German newspaper Munich: “the paintings of Hopper do not need to be retouched, the original outline already so the state of mind at the time: between quarantine, home office, public space orphan and private space as the only horizon”.
“We are all to present characters of Hopper”, proclaimed recently the Aargauer Zeitung, a swiss newspaper the local.
“Hopper often represents people who seem like prisoners in their homes, people who are in them and look for something that’s invisible to us, and it is quite emblematic of this crisis,” explains Mr. Küster.
Mirella evokes from his side, “these great empty spaces, these characters as trapped in the paintings.” Yes, she said, “there is a certain similarity with reality”.
The fact of these almost two months of closure, the exhibition has been extended until 26 July, to the great satisfaction of the commissioner: “Much has been done and there is a real relief for us also, to revisit the museum to reopen”.
“We are entering slowly into a kind of routine technique that should allow us to regain a sense of normalcy”, wants to believe Mr. Küster.