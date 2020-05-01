The music against the COVID

Geneviève Bouchard

The Sun

Teachers in secondary, Frédéric Desjardins and Mathieu Bossé from the group Luminol, have benefited from the containment to sow a bit of hope in a song… And at the same time to reach out to the poor by linking up with the Club des petits déjeuners du Québec. Dressed in pretty felt, their song It goes well go wants to be warm and bright. Click, it’s pretty and it’s for a good cause.



