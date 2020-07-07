The Music and beyond festival starts in the virtual

| July 7, 2020 | Enterteiment | No Comments

Le festival Musique et Autres Mondes se lance dans le virtuel

Le festival Musique et Autres Mondes se lance dans le virtuel

Wallis Giunta

Share

7 July 2020 11: 34

Share

The Music and beyond festival starts in the virtual

Le festival Musique et Autres Mondes se lance dans le virtuel

Le festival Musique et Autres Mondes se lance dans le virtuel

Yves Bergeras

The Right

The festival Music and beyond (AMS) offers, from Wednesday, July 8, an alternative virtual edition of 2020.

The festival in ottawa devoted to the chamber music ‘and more if affinities’ égrènera on the Canvas one hundred videos, in the course of twelve days.

Half of them will be in French, stressed the organizers, which unfolded Tuesday in their programming.

This online edition will bring together in particular the mezzo-soprano Wallis Giunta, the Cirque Fantastic of Montreal, the first dancer of the National Ballet of Canada Sonia Rodriguez, the virtuoso double bassist Joel Quarrington, the famous organist Matthew Larkin and the jazz singer Kellylee Evans.

In the course of these videos, which are exclusive for most of them, you can also see the clarinetist Kimball Sykes, the trumpeter Karen Donnelly, pianist Frédéric Lacroix, as well as violinists Jonathan Crow and Yolanda Bruno.

Le festival Musique et Autres Mondes se lance dans le virtuel

the first dancer of the National Ballet of Canada, Sonia Rodriguez, will provide a benefit to a respectable distance from the musician and festival director MAM – Julian Armour

Courtesy, Music and other worlds

“In the vast majority of cases, we filmed the musicians playing on the bright and at the same time with their colleagues,” says the festival by way of a press release.

The videos are broken down into three areas. Filmed in the canadian Museum of nature, the musical performances from the series “Music and nature” “respect the places and the exhibitions”. The series “Music and the law” will discuss “the into legal trouble of some of the great composers”; it will be presented by the ex-chief justice of Canada, Beverley McLachlin.

The Cirque Fantastic of Montreal itself will be the central element of the pane, The Music and the circus.

Eight short videos will be presented each day, on average, shows Music and Other Worlds. The viewing will be free. The video vignettes will remain accessible thereafter.

Le festival Musique et Autres Mondes se lance dans le virtuel

The Cirque Fantastic of Montreal is offering a number of benefits to accompany the musical content of some of the videos offered by the Music and beyond festival.

Courtesy, Music and other worlds

“Users will be entitled to a visual form highlighted by the various angles of the shots; they will hear captivating presentations of the works, and see photos and videos carefully integrated into the musical content, which will only enrich the experience,” says the director of MAM, Julian Armour.

If the cancellation of the festival in its usual form the ” disappoints a lot “, it displays a certain optimism. “Of course, there is no media substitute for the fullness of a concert heard in the room but we hope that these benefits virtual will an appeal quite different and equally magnificent”, he says.

“People tell me every day how much music they lack. We will seek therefore to reach all music lovers and to share with them and their remarkable performances, as well as other content that is beautiful from these ‘other worlds’, ” says Julian Armour.

Le festival Musique et Autres Mondes se lance dans le virtuel

Joel Quarrington

Courtesy, Fred Catroll (Archives)

The webcast should allow him to reach a much wider audience,” says the director of the festival. “For example, a video 2018 with Wallis Giunta, captured during one of our gigs has been the subject of 3.4 million visits,” shows Mr. Armour.

The videos will be available on the website of Music and Other Worlds, to the address www.musicandbeyond.ca

Le Soleil

Share Button

Related Posts

About The Author

magictr

Add a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *