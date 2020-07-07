The Music and beyond festival starts in the virtual
Yves Bergeras
The Right
The festival Music and beyond (AMS) offers, from Wednesday, July 8, an alternative virtual edition of 2020.
The festival in ottawa devoted to the chamber music ‘and more if affinities’ égrènera on the Canvas one hundred videos, in the course of twelve days.
Half of them will be in French, stressed the organizers, which unfolded Tuesday in their programming.
This online edition will bring together in particular the mezzo-soprano Wallis Giunta, the Cirque Fantastic of Montreal, the first dancer of the National Ballet of Canada Sonia Rodriguez, the virtuoso double bassist Joel Quarrington, the famous organist Matthew Larkin and the jazz singer Kellylee Evans.
In the course of these videos, which are exclusive for most of them, you can also see the clarinetist Kimball Sykes, the trumpeter Karen Donnelly, pianist Frédéric Lacroix, as well as violinists Jonathan Crow and Yolanda Bruno.