The music industry shutdown on Tuesday against the police violence
Several artists have publicly taken a position against the police violence against Black people in the United States, including Beyoncé, seen here with her husband, Jay-Z.
1 June 2020 16: 39
Agence France-Presse
NEW YORK — major record companies are going to suspend their activity on Tuesday to show their support against the police violence aimed at African-Americans in the United States, an initiative that is associated with several artists.
Sony Music, Warner Music Group and Universal Music will participate in the Black Out Tuesday (the Tuesday unplugged), “a day to observe, take contact and organize themselves,” according to a message published Monday by Universal Music.
All the houses are subsidiaries of these three giants of the music industry, but also of very many independent labels have made it clear that they would take part also.
Sony Music announces “a day of action devoted to significant changes in our society, now and in the future”.
The initiative, which uses the hashtag #TheShowMustBePaused (the show must pause, shift with the expression The Show Must Go On) has been launched by two frames of black in the music industry, including Jamila Thomas, of Atlantic Records, a subsidiary of Warner Music Group.
It echoes the death of George Floyd in the hands of the police and the protest movement that followed.
The two women this as a call to the music industry, “which has benefited predominantly of the black art”, to protect and give value to the black community
Several artists, including the Rolling Stones, David Guetta, Massive Attack, and Quincy Jones have announced that they are associated.
“It is difficult to find the words, because I’ve faced racism all my life, has tweeted the musician and producer Quincy Jones. That said, he surfaced, and boy, it is time to tackle it once and for all.”
Many producers of podcasts, musical or not, have also indicated that they would suspend their programmes on Tuesday.
“This is not an initiative of 24 hours, announced the two women to the origin of the movement on their dedicated website. “We will pursue this fight for the long term. An action plan will be announced.”
Since the beginning of the protests that followed the death of George Floyd, several artists have publicly taken a position against the police violence against Black people in the United States, including Beyoncé or Rihanna.