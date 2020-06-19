The Musiparc Videotron ready to make the crowd dancing… in the car [VIDEO]

June 18, 2020

As of 19 June, Wednesday to Sunday, from 21h, spectators will be able to attend musical performances or comedy shows in the comfort of their car to the Bay of Beauport.

18 June 2020 21: 19

Updated at 22h51

Leah Harvey

The Sun

You’re not dreaming ! It is indeed a true scene that can be found on the field wide on the side of the parking lot of the Bay of Beauport. Thanks to its new Musiparc, the team at Gestev will be able to accommodate, as early as 19 June, more than 300 vehicles each evening. By parking on the site, and by tuning in to their FM radio, spectators will be able to see in flesh and bone the musical performances of Marc Dupre, Blue Jeans Blue, France D’amour and many others.

As of 19 June, Wednesday to Sunday, from 21h, spectators will be able to attend musical performances or comedy shows in the comfort of their car. If the bikes are accepted, the spectators on foot or bicycle will not be allowed on the site.

In order to have a place for the event, interested parties are encouraged to buy their tickets online, on the website of the Musiparc the www.musiparc.com. Tickets are at cost 74.50 $ per car for general admission and 84,75 $ for the front section of the stage. Upon their arrival on the site of the Bay of Beauport, spectators will be able to validate their e-ticket without contact, and will be, thereafter, automatically taken care of by the team of Musiparc in order to be well directed.

The Sun, Frédéric Matte

According to Gabriel Fontaine-Leclerc, director general of Gestev, the visibility will be ensured throughout the show. “All those who will be in their vehicle, on the site, will be able to see the artist on the stage. It was even validated with a 3D projection. Screens will support the visual aspect for the people who are further away, can see the artist in large format.”

At the level of the sound, as the sound of the singers and musicians will be transmitted directly to cars by waves FM, you will not find them on the spot, great speakers.

Marc Dupré will inaugurate the stage on June 19 and 20. Brigitte Boisjoli, the 2Frères, Ludovick Bourgeois, Blue Jeans Blue, and a host of other performers will take place each evening until 19 July.

Respect of sanitary measures

The shows, which are authorized by the public health, meet all the sanitary measures issued by the authorities, says the team Musiparc. The washing of the hands for the spectators is mandatory upon entering the site, as well as the output thereof. The cars will also be placed at two meters distance.

The site of the Musiparc in the parking lot of the Bay of Beauport.

Provided by Gestev

To ensure the safety of employees on site, technicians, artists and audiences, the organization strongly recommends that the latter do not get out of their vehicle except for access to the chemical toilets, at their disposal. The rules of social distancing and washing hands will then be recommended.

Those who have forgotten their treats will also be able to exit their vehicle in order to obtain it. Spectators will have access, on the site, a “food supply base”, including popcorn, crisps and drinks.

Note that since the auditors will be at the wheel of their vehicle, there will be no sale of alcohol.

A particular challenge

As soon as she had the permission of the public health and government, the team at Gestev has been set in motion quickly. “It was really fast in the orchestration of it all. From the outset, there were several constraints : the telework, vendors, and technicians who were all arrested… It was really a race against the clock to create all of this in so little time,” says Gabriel Fontaine-Leclerc. The director-general of Gestev also believes that the entire project will be allowed to hire more than a hundred people.

To know that this is not one, but five musiparcs that have been set on foot by the team. In addition to Québec, the towns of Bromont, Mercier, Mirabel and Gatineau will also offer great variety of shows.

“We can’t wait to see the effect that will bring the sound of all the radios put in unison,” concludes Gabriel Fontaine-Leclerc.

Le Soleil

