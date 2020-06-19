The Musiparc Videotron ready to make the crowd dancing… in the car [VIDEO]
As of 19 June, Wednesday to Sunday, from 21h, spectators will be able to attend musical performances or comedy shows in the comfort of their car to the Bay of Beauport.
18 June 2020 21: 19
You’re not dreaming ! It is indeed a true scene that can be found on the field wide on the side of the parking lot of the Bay of Beauport. Thanks to its new Musiparc, the team at Gestev will be able to accommodate, as early as 19 June, more than 300 vehicles each evening. By parking on the site, and by tuning in to their FM radio, spectators will be able to see in flesh and bone the musical performances of Marc Dupre, Blue Jeans Blue, France D’amour and many others.
As of 19 June, Wednesday to Sunday, from 21h, spectators will be able to attend musical performances or comedy shows in the comfort of their car. If the bikes are accepted, the spectators on foot or bicycle will not be allowed on the site.
In order to have a place for the event, interested parties are encouraged to buy their tickets online, on the website of the Musiparc the www.musiparc.com. Tickets are at cost 74.50 $ per car for general admission and 84,75 $ for the front section of the stage. Upon their arrival on the site of the Bay of Beauport, spectators will be able to validate their e-ticket without contact, and will be, thereafter, automatically taken care of by the team of Musiparc in order to be well directed.
According to Gabriel Fontaine-Leclerc, director general of Gestev, the visibility will be ensured throughout the show. “All those who will be in their vehicle, on the site, will be able to see the artist on the stage. It was even validated with a 3D projection. Screens will support the visual aspect for the people who are further away, can see the artist in large format.”
At the level of the sound, as the sound of the singers and musicians will be transmitted directly to cars by waves FM, you will not find them on the spot, great speakers.
Marc Dupré will inaugurate the stage on June 19 and 20. Brigitte Boisjoli, the 2Frères, Ludovick Bourgeois, Blue Jeans Blue, and a host of other performers will take place each evening until 19 July.
Respect of sanitary measures
The shows, which are authorized by the public health, meet all the sanitary measures issued by the authorities, says the team Musiparc. The washing of the hands for the spectators is mandatory upon entering the site, as well as the output thereof. The cars will also be placed at two meters distance.