The Nashville SC removed from the relaunch of the MLS
Photo: Mark Zaleski/The Tennessean via AP
The tournament revival of Major League Soccer now has 24 teams, following the exclusion of the Nashville SC, Thursday, because of the COVID-19. FC Dallas was forced on Monday to withdraw from this tournament modeled after the world Cup, in Florida, in the wake of positive tests among ten players and a member of the coaching staff. The leaders of the Nashville SC reported that a player had tested positive to the arrival of the team at the hotel de la MLS, on the 1st of July, in the Orlando area. A few days later, eight others have obtained positive results. “Because of the number of positive tests, the team has been unable to train since his arrival in Orlando, and would not be able to play matches,” said commissioner Don Garber in a press release published Thursday.
The first step on the Nashville SC — one of two teams to expand the league in 2020 — in MLS have not been any rest. The training has lost its first two outings before ending up in forced break by the pandemic. She has been confronted with political wrangling and legal about a project stage, and then a powerful tornado that caused heavy damage in the State of Tennessee at the beginning of the month of march. This is that team members will have to attend the tournament of stimulus while respecting a quarantine.
“I have to say that when [the owner] John [Ingram] and I have talked to the players and staff [Thursday morning], everyone had the impression of receiving a violent punch in the stomach,” said Ian Ayre, president and chief executive officer of the team, during a conference call virtual. I think that at the end of this phone call, we all believe in forming a solid package. We are all in this together and we’re going to continue to move forward. I believe absolutely in that. “
Nashville SC had to face Chicago in one of the two matches in the program of the day initial, on Wednesday at Wide World of Sports complex ESPN. The day before, the league announced that it would extend the match to a later date.
According to Ayre, the players and staff were “devastated” to learn that they had been excluded from the tournament. Those who had not the virus had volunteered to go forward in spite of a reduced workforce. Most of the players who tested positive were asymptomatic, said Ayre. Two had minor symptoms, but felt well.
Ayre did not appreciate the allusions by which its players were badly behaved. “There is absolutely no basis. This is not true, ” he decided. “We have complied 100% to the guidelines and protocols of the tournament,” added Ayre. “And you know what, some of our players have fallen ill and that extended. […] We did our work, but this virus strikes indiscriminately. “
Following this outcome, the MLS has been forced to re-arrange the groups. The Fire of Chicago switches from group A to group B, where it will replace Dallas alongside Vancouver Whitecaps fc, the Earthquakes of San Jose and the Seattle Sounders. The exclusion of the Nashville SC and the transfer of the Fire are that the group now accounts for four teams, instead of six. The tournament account, therefore, six groups of four clubs each. The teams occupying the first two places in each group, as well as four “best third” will take part in the round robin, which must begin on July 25.