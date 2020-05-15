The national parks and historic sites will re-open partially on the 1st of June
The federal government has closed its 46 national parks and 171 places, national historical, on the 25th of march, in the framework of emergency measures of health to limit the spread of the coronavirus.
Share
May 14, 2020 21h01
Share
The national parks and historic sites will re-open partially on the 1st of June
The canadian Press
OTTAWA — A large number of national parks and federal historic sites will reopen partially the next month in order to welcome visitors during the day, but the minister of the Environment Jonathan Wilkinson has invited Canadians to visit only the places near home.
The federal government has closed its 46 national parks and 171 places, national historical, on the 25th of march, in the framework of emergency measures of health to limit the spread of the coronavirus.
The minister Jonathan Wilkinson acknowledged that the arrival of spring urges Canadians to get out and with the blessing of public health officials, it announced on Thursday the resumption of operations in several locations from the 1st of June.
“Increasingly, people feel the need to be outside and we want to ensure that they provide the space necessary to meet the distancing physical,” commented Mr. Wilkinson.
Some of the hiking trails, green areas and navigation for recreational will be available from the 1st of June in the national parks, historic sites, rivers and national marine conservation areas.
However, camping in the national parks will remain banned until at least June 21. The federal government will evaluate whether it will be allowed.
“The goal is to provide access to parks for people who live nearby so that they can get out and move in a safe place for the social distancing”, as the minister said, repeating that he does not want the people to travel long distances to visit a state park.
The prime minister Justin Trudeau has said that he knew that the long weekend of may would not be the same for many Canadians who start usually their summer activities during these three days. It has, however, indicated that it would not be eternal and that the government is planning to open in part of the national parks, where social distancing is possible.
Most provinces have already opened their parks for visitors, or will do so before the end of the month, for day activities. Several provinces are also planning to allow camping from the 1st of June.