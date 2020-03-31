The national team of Ukraine on cyberpatrol not qualify from the group stage of Euro-2020
The national team of Ukraine on cyberpatrol in the discipline of PES failed to reach the final of Euro-2020, completing the performance in the first stage of selection.
Our team took third place in qualifying group H, the press service of the UAF.
The right to continue the selection in the second group stage gave only the second place (the winner got to the final). The Ukrainians lost to the Italians (2:4) and defeated the Montenegrins (7:4), Wales (10:0), Andorra (10:1) and Faroe Islands (9:3).
And yet it was not enough to overcome the qualification. Montenegro sensationally beat the Italians (3:1) and ahead of the team at one point.
The final standings in group H: Italy 25 points, Montenegro – 23, Ukraine – 22, Faroe Islands – 12, Andorra – 6, Wales – 0.
The matches of the second selection stage Euro 2020 in cyberpatrol will be held on 4 and 11 may. The final tournament among the 16 best teams in Europe is scheduled for 9-10 July in London.