The nature of the future, from yesterday to today, at the Guggenheim
Views of the exhibition “Countryside, The Future”
At a time when, for the first time in the history of humanity, more than half of the 7.8 billion Earthlings live in cities, cities occupying only 2 % of the surface of the planet, it could be that the future lies in the fate that will be reserved for the campaign, which serves among other things to nurture this humanity… It is, in any case, the hypothesis proposed by the famous architect and urban planner Rem Koolhaas accompanied by Samir Bantal, director of AMO, the think-tank founded in 1999 by the same Koolhaas (independent body created in mirror of the OMA, the Office for Metropolitan Architecture). This vision of the world is developed in a sprawling exhibition, occupying the whole of the spiral architecture is the Guggenheim Museum in New York.
This bias is deployed in an expo encyclopedic, Countryside, the Future that begins by explaining the vision of the campaign during the Ancient times leading to our contemporary era, this trying to understand how ” each time imagined nature “. This may seem a statement strange. The campaign is not naturally itself ? Would there be a “cultural nature” of the campaign ? It is one of the relevant assumptions of this expo. The nature exists, develops according to concepts, ideologies, specific to philosophy, politics or science, ideologies that attempt to shape it according to perspectives that are very different and sometimes even opposite.
A history of nature
The expo starts in dealing with the chinese concept of xiaoyao — a form of harmony with nature that makes the more free the individual — and the idea of roman otium, a life in which the individual has time to devote itself to the arts outside of the city, which is dedicated to the “negotium” (trading). It also evokes well-known stories, such as that of Marie-Antoinette, who built his Hamlet (1783-1786) by the architect Richard Mique inspired by paintings of French landscapes. We explain how the queen was wearing most of the dress-up outfits, extravagant, but “clothing campaign” made of white cotton. This amplified the market of this fabric on the european scene, as well as the work of slaves in the fields…
The ideals of the socialist Charles Fourier in the Nineteenth century are also summarized. As is well known, Fourier was opposed to the exploitation of the workers and farmers. His phalanxes were to be microcités placed in the countryside, cells that are self-contained offering a utopian society harmonious, happy. Fourier criticized the nuclear family and advocated some form of sexual freedom. The path of Countryside, The Future becomes more original with the modern and contemporary periods in the sections addressing the transformations that many politicians have subjected the territories they ruled. Without distinction as to the political positions of one party or the other, the expo addresses projects intended by Stalin, Khrushchev, Roosevelt, Hitler… It also deals with phenomena very current, such as that of the reorientation of the campaign in the wellness industry. Many villages, where no one lives permanently, transforming our days in the resort or even luxurious spas.
This is a show that certainly reiterates the dichotomy between city and countryside, which may seem a little simplistic, the concept of the campaign is here used of a somewhat generalist and rider. Some will be able to reproach him also the multiplication titanic of the texts they read, making this more a book transformed into a facility which is a well-documented exposure. Moreover, a book published in collaboration with editions Taschen takes the place of a catalogue.
It is also an exhibition without original works, which might offend the purists. When you find works of art, Haystacks of Monet, Landscape with the funeral of Phocion by Poussin, Marie-Antoinette en chemise of Vigée Le Brun — these are exhibited through photos or even reproductions textured. An approach that allows to invite a multitude of references, a complex network of visual links. The result is reminiscent of a pavilion in a world expo where a huge panorama composed of texts and images would take several hours or days of reading. It emerges with the feeling that the modern world poses problems that go beyond us, difficult to comprehend in their entirety.
This exhibition raises critical questions about the future of humanity. This future is a place that we would have also loved more important. But it reaches its goal, that of making us reflect on the need to transform the couple nature-culture. It discusses the technology through the development of greenhouses, which maintain a constant temperature through the electricity produced by solar panels. It speaks of the use of drones in crop management, drones who can apply pesticides, herbicides, or fertilizers.
However, this would be a great mistake to read this exhibition as an apology of the technology as a tool for the transformation of the world. In this regard, it should be noted the presence in front of the Guggenheim of a container, a module for the culture inside of 65 square meters which can grow almost anywhere, from tomatoes without pesticides, using less water or nutrients than on agricultural land. During the six-month duration of the expo, this module is placed on the 5th Avenue will be able to produce more than 50 000 tomatoes that will be given to the community of citizens of New York.
The future of the campaign and of the world in urban agriculture, and especially in a reformulation of the idea of the city ? A world of megacities, which assigns to each place a function, give rise to a network of cities hybrids of more small-scale operating in autarky as well as the wished to Fourier ?
Countryside, The Future
At the Guggenheim Museum in New York until August 14