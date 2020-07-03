The NBA will install shortly in Florida, where the case of COVID-19 reach records
The Amway Center in Orlando, Florida
July 2, 2020 21h23
Tim Reynolds
Associated Press
The number of cases of coronavirus has continued to increase Thursday, including a record for a single day in Florida.
In the NBA, nine other players have got a positive test between 24 and 29 June ; this brings the total to 25 since the beginning of the tests, the 23rd of June.
Among the members of the staff of the clubs that will play at Disney, 10 people have been reported as positive.
The teams will arrive next week, in view of the revival of the season.
On Thursday, the health services of Florida have recorded 10 109 new positive cases, one for a record-breaking day for the state.
The NBA hopes that the rules are restrictive to ensure the safety of the players and staff at the campus located near Orlando.
“There is so much uncertainty, said DeMar DeRozan, Spurs. Name me a player who can give you an answer on anything. I wish I could give you an answer.”
“It’s hard. We need to just take things day by day. Sometimes, it becomes overwhelming and frustrating to try to understand everything.”
In percentage terms, the numbers of the NBA, are well below the rate of positive tests in many warm regions, including the average in Florida. With 351 players tested until the 29th of June, the league has a rate of positive test of 7.1 %. Of the 884 members of the staff of the teams, there had been 10 positive results — a rate of 1.1 %.
Under the policy of the NBA, any player, coach, or staff member whose test is positive will remain in isolation until he meets the protocols of public health for the interrupt. It will also require the permission of a doctor.
At Disney, the preparation continues. Training will happen as soon as Tuesday.
The training grounds have been put in place in the ballrooms of hotels.
The arenas for the games are being developed, and some members of the staff are preparing to begin their quarantine.
“I have confidence in the NBA and the bubble, said the freshman Zion Williamson, of the Pelicans. We will be in a safe environment. It is a lot to absorb, but I’m excited.”
The same goes for Anthony Davis, the Lakers. But he remains aware of the figures.
“For the safety of all the players and people there, I think everyone will be inclined to follow the rules, said Davis. I don’t think the guys will put themselves in danger or endanger other players and staff.”
“The NBA and (the commissioner) Adam Silver spoke about doing everything possible to ensure that the bubble is as safe as possible. I trust them.”