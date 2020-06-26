The network cuban: promising, but half-succeeded ** 1/2
René González (Edgar Ramirez) defected to the United States by flying an airplane, leaving behind his wife Olga and his daughter in <em>The network of cuban</em>.
Eric Moreault
The Sun
CRITICAL / distribution tempting (Edgar Ramirez, Penelope Cruz, Gael García Bernal), a topic intriguing based on a true story (spies cubans in the United States) and Olivier Assayas : everything was set up for The network of cuban (Wasp Network) we bank at our headquarters. Unfortunately, this is confusing and messy.
With such displays, one can understand the presence of the feature film in competition at the latest Venice film Festival. Which reinforced expectations…
The network cuba began in 1990, in Havana, when the pilot René González (Ramirez) defected to the United States by flying an airplane, leaving behind his wife Olga (Cruz) and her daughter. The latter, a castro convinced the sees as a traitor to his country — not to speak of the injury of self-esteem…
The film lingers next to Juan Pablo Roque (Wagner Moura), a cuban pilot who joined the swim the (infamous) naval base of Guantanamo.
The two men parted, met in Miami where they attend the activities of the major groups of cuban exiles seeking to re-establish democracy on the island (but who are not afraid to soak in the trafficking of arms and drugs).
González is a proud patriot, faithful to his wife, so that Castling does not take long to seduce the beautiful Ana (Ana de Armas, seen in Blade Runner 2049) while eating several racks to enrich themselves. But they have in common the fact of being spies cubans to infiltrate the exiles, under the coordination of Gerardo Hernández (Bernal).
The network of cuban returns on an episode little known of the cold War that Assayas has dotted segments from the archives of Bill Clinton and Fidel Castro. The interview of the latter, which denounces the tolerance implied by the United States to the terrorist activities of the exiles in Cuba (notably the bomb attacks in the tourist hotels), summarizes in a few words the position that develops at length the director.