The network got the concepts of a new line of wines Villa Krim
The new line will be called “Appetit Collection”
In the network surfaced insider pictures of the new collection of wines from the leader of Ukrainian alcohol market in wine brand Villa Krim. It is not difficult to guess, judging by the photos, the new line will be called “Appetit Collection” and its main difference will be that each of the positions the manufacturer offers to combine with a specific dish. Such are the secrets of the company failed to disclose ahead of time, thanks to the agility of the respondents, which the company decided to test the new car.
Despite precautions, one of the guests managed to take a picture of the concepts of a new line of wines and even boasted of this online posted the following comment: “Feel the Supreme arbiter, choosing labels for a new line of wines @Villa Krim. In the photo my favorite. Still tasting was delicious, can’t wait to see in the store!“