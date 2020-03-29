The network showed pictures of the debut of the restyled Toyota Fortuner
Toyota is preparing for the premiere showing of the upgraded variation of the SUV Fortuner. According to the press center of the brand from Japan, the debut of the updated car is planned for the end of this year. Recently, the network has revealed the debut image of this car.
SUV today’s generation is made for five years, so upgrading was fairly predictable. In January of this year, an updated variation of the SUV spotted in Thailand, where they conducted tests. Based on the photos, independent artists from Indianautosblog has released its renderings, which showed how appearances can obtain the Japanese innovation. On these photos we can say that the Fortuner next model year will acquire a modified bumper, reinterpreted the front optics, a different grille and taillights at the rear.
At the moment still do not know how to change the internal space of the product. It is already clear that the interior will be decorated with more high-quality finishing materials and modern multimedia system and control options via the car phone.
Likely that internal cross will work all the same units.
The cost of the updated Fortuner will announce immediately prior to implementation.