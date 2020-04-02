The network showed the first electric car company Skywell
The creators though, and shared pictures of a car, but the information about it in the current period is almost there. The dimensions of this “classmate” crosses the Hyundai Santa Fe and Kia Sorento: the new product has a length of 4.7 meters, and the wheelbase is 2.8 meters. However, the cabin has only 5 seats, the third row will not be offered even for an additional fee.
Specifications are currently not disclosed, and the approximate range – 500 km on the NEDC cycle. It is known that the electric car will be equipped with led headlights, virtual appliances, and information and entertainment complex.
Officially, the new model will debut in the summer and the start of sales is scheduled for the third quart of this year. In the next 5 years, the automaker is going to introduce 4 more electric cars of different sizes, which will use modular architecture 2: BE for a small and affordable car, CE for models more expensive. To that period the production volume should amount to 300 000 cars a year.