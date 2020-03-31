The new coronavirus is dangerous not only for the elderly
Most people who become ill COVID-19, have an easy or moderate course of the disease.
However, not only elderly patients are at risk.
At the moment, 80% of deaths occur in people aged 60 years and older.
However, Dr. Mike Ryan, head of the emergency headquarters of the world health organization warns against hasty conclusions. He noted that 10-15% of people younger than 50 years have moderate or severe degree of the disease.
Much greater role is played by the initial condition. In particular, in China 40% of people admitted to the ICU, had chronic disease. Often died person with heart problems and blood vessels, diabetes or lung disease.
Be considered when assessing risks and gender of the patient. As the data show, men were to infection the more susceptible. Experts believe that this may be due to Smoking.