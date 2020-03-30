The new Genesis sedan G80 submitted online
In South Korea, started selling Genesis G80 the new, second generation.
Design Genesis G80 the second generation developed in a new corporate style of the brand with double stripes front and rear optics. First tried the crossover GV80, which debuted in January of this year. Both models have identical massive grille, wide sill swage line connecting the front lights with tail lights, and a silver 20-inch five-spoke rims. At the same time the design of the front bumper and the exhaust system in your sedan.
The similarities between the crossover and sedan is noticeable in the cabin. As Genesis GV80, the new “cityradio” is equipped with a 12.3-inch instrument panel with a 3D effect and a 14.5-inch multimedia system with support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Also the crossover and the sedan shared the block of climate control and a controller with handwriting. The most noticeable difference in the interior is a more traditional steering wheel with four spokes, while the crossover it dvuhletie. In the interior used the same set of materials: honey leather, genuine wood and aluminum.
As a crossover, the sedan received a long list of active safety systems and driver assistance. Including automatic emergency braking, the lane departure the lane, allowing the car to automatically change the strip when you turn on the turn signal, and even adaptive cruise control with the so-called “machine learning”.
In the motor scheme, the Genesis G80 the second generation of three new units: a 2.5-liter inline four-cylinder turbo (304 HP, and 421 Nm), a 3.5-liter V6 turbocharged (380 HP, 530 Nm) and 2.2-liter diesel (230 HP). But the diesel version will be available in selected markets. The dynamic characteristics of the new sedan yet.
With the change of generations G80 moved to a new RWD platform, which allowed to increase the content of aluminum in construction at 19%. At the same curb weight “chetyrehdverki” decreased to 114 kg, and all-wheel drive is available for surcharge. Overall length is G80 second generation is 4995 mm, width – 1925 mm, height – 1465 mm wheelbase – 3010 mm. For the stated new more spacious cabin with an active noise reduction system.
Outside of South Korea GV80 Genesis sedan new generation will appear in the second half of 2020. Prices yet to be announced.