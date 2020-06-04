The new life of the creator of the Cat [PHOTOS]
The belgian cartoonist Philippe Geluck, creator of the <em>Cat</em>.
June 3, 2020
Updated at 23h47
Matthew Demeestere
Agence France-Presse
BRUSSELS — “This was not the time for the stuff trash.” The belgian cartoonist Philippe Geluck, creator of the Cat, acknowledges to have put limits to her sense of humor during the outbreak of coronavirus and opted for “positive messages,” thinking of the sick.
Forced to postpone of a year, an exhibition of cats, monumental, which was expected to be in spring on the avenue des Champs-Élysées in Paris, the artist said to have benefited from the containment for the storage of bottom in his workshop in brussels.
It is also hoped that this period will be allowed to “think otherwise” and to imagine a world without “production-obsessed” or “hyper-consumption”.
Q How have you lived this period of confinement since mid-march ?
R I have a great chance, I work in a workshop in the beautiful [a ground floor in the back of the courtyard, spacious and bright with skylights] and I live three floors above. I wasn’t stuck, I was able to make comings and goings. And I have even managed to attract my wife into the workshop to tidy up, make the order. You can’t imagine what I could earn here in 15 years. Everything was stashed in the cupboards, I have everything listed and I found documents that will be very welcome to the future museum of the Cat (planned in Brussels at the earliest in 2023). This time has been very useful.
Q The virus has done 9500 dead in Belgium. How to consider the cartoon on a subject as serious ?
R Those who know my background know that I love the humor trashy, disturbing, incisive. They know that this type of humour is also a part of me. I’ve never had the desire to be clever with stuff gore. I would have been able to, ideas, freak me are placed by the head, but I am not allowed to draw them because I did not want that people who have suffered from this crisis and resume a blow by reading my drawings.