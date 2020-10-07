ADVERTISEMENT

How poverty evolved in Mendoza and in the rest of the provinces from 2016 to today and how the data reflect the social deterioration caused by covid-19. In detail, the latest INDEC poverty reports explained with maps and graphs.

Ulises Naranjo / MDZ.

” Now Argentina is a poor country, a country that has more than 40 percent of its population under the poverty line. Two out of every five Argentines are poor; three out of five Argentinian boys are poor; one out of ten Argentines passes hunger, “ wrote Martín Caparrós for The New York Times on December 19, 2019, when Alberto Fernández – Cristina Fernández de Kirchner assumed the formula. That note, entitled “President Fernández and Hunger in Argentina”, presented the challenges of the current administration.

” Because of the poverty, then, because of the crisis, the new government begins with three main needs: to restore some hope to those who lost it, to achieve soon some economic and social results and to maintain the unity of a very complicated internal front.”

Poverty grew from 35.5% (second semester of 2019) to 40.9% in the first semester of the Fernández – Fernández formula. Whose fault is it? From Fernández, Macri or the pandemic? Three surveys answered this big question:

Who is responsible for the current crisis? (Survey of Move released by Clarín) . Answer: 40%, Alberto Fernández; 28%, Mauricio Macri and 19%, both.

Synopsis Survey : “The pandemic is having a negative impact on the country's economy. How much responsibility do you think the government of A. Fernández has for this economic impact? 22.9% answered” no responsibility “and 41, 8%, “all responsibility”.

Opinaia Survey : What is the main reason why the country is in this economic situation? Responses: 22% answered “the coronavirus”; 24%, “the mismanagement of Macri” and 31% “the mismanagement of Alberto Fernández”.

The reactions

“Poverty would be worse if the State had not helped in the pandemic,” was one of Alberto Fernández's first reactions when he learned the INDEC figures last week. From Cippec.org they point out that “despite the efforts made to mitigate the effects of the crisis between 2019 and 2020, 2.5 million people entered poverty.”

It should be remembered that the INDEC does not present data on poverty for a complete province, but rather for the most important urban centers of the same; that have more than 500 thousand inhabitants. In the case of Mendoza, it is only Greater Mendoza and rural poverty remains outside. In provinces such as Córdoba and Santa Fe, the provincial capital (cities of Córdoba and Santa Fe, respectively) and important urban centers (such as Río Cuarto in Córdoba and Rosario in Santa Fe) are measured.

Having clarified this, on the interactive map you can follow the evolution of poverty and indigence in people and households from the second half of the first year of Mauricio Macri's government until the first half of the current year. Although there are exceptions such as La Rioja, where poverty decreased, the fact is that today in Argentina 4 out of 10 people do not have enough resources to live.

The following graph is an ordered list (from highest to lowest) of the urban centers that appear on the map above. Shows the poorest (and least poor) cities in Argentina from 2016 to today:

In December 2016, Cuyo was the region with the highest incidence of poverty in the country, according to INDEC and taking income as a reference and not UBN. E l respective indicator reached 33.5% in Greater Mendoza, 27.3% in Greater San Luis and 43.5% in Greater San Juan. Today it is no longer the poorest region in Argentina, but it has worsened compared to four years ago because poverty rose to 39.5% . And Mendoza is the Cuyo province with that highest indicator: 41.6%; with 35.8% S an Juan went from being the poorest to the least poor in Cuyo and San Luis, although it managed to lower unemployment so far in the pandemic, it was the province of Cuyo where poverty grew the most during the last semester.

How did poverty and indigence evolve in the Argentine provinces? Compare what happened in Mendoza with the rest: