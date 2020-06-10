The new policies of the SPVM are a step in the right direction, ” said CRARR
The director of the police Department of the City of Montreal, Sylvain Caron
The steps to combat racial profiling among police officers in montreal were a step in the right direction but does not go far enough.
The Centre for research-action on race relations (CRARR), was pleased, on Wednesday morning, the announcement of a new policy for calls to the Service de police de la Ville de Montréal (SPVM) and the intent expressed by the City of Montreal to equip the police with cameras and equipment.
The director of the SPVM, Sylvain Caron, announced last week that he would present the new policy on 8 July.
“It is sure that it applauds these announcements, because it is the same since 35 years we are talking about racial profiling,” said the spokesman of the CRARR, Alain Babineau.
“It would seem that one listens to, that one has the ear of the police and the municipality. We must applaud this kind of prononcement. But this is not enough. What you want to hear, it is a formal declaration that racial profiling is systemic, it exists. And it, it has not been heard yet, especially on the part of Mr. Caron, who has missed the call since October last year, since the report was released. “
The report which refers to Mr. Babineau, carried out by university researchers at the request of the SPVM and filed in October 2019, concluded that it was a “bias systemic” of the police. It was a risk four to five times more likely to be arrested for the young Blacks and Arabs, and 11 times higher for aboriginal women.
The CRARR is calling for a public consultation on the new policy of interpellations, arguing that those conducted so far have missed the target : “Mr. Caron said that there were 150 people who have been consulted, but we are not aware of any. We would like to know who are these 150 people, so we demand a real consultation from the public safety committee on the policy on arrests. “
At the same time, the organization announces the creation of a ” community advisory committee. This is not a political issue, it is the community that is impacted by racial profiling “.
It also requires a policy for data collected ” based on race “, in order to ensure a follow-up.
As for the camera equipment, the CRARR fully supported this initiative, but warns the City that the time of the pilot projects — as it has already had — is over, and that it is time to move the acts to the police.